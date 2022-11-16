  • Newsletter
Enchantment of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

4 Royal Caribbean Cruise Deals Under $45/Night

4 Royal Caribbean Cruise Deals Under $45/Night
Enchantment of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

August 06, 2019

Christina Janansky
Asst. Product Manager
For less than $45 per night, you can cross the Atlantic, sip a cocktail in Key West or have the Perfect Day at CocoCay. Here are four Royal Caribbean deals you can book right now without breaking the bank.

Note: Cruises are subject to availability, and prices may change at any time. Promotional offers expire August through early September. All prices are per person, based on double occupancy.

5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise

Price: $191 per person ($38 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean's Majesty of the Seas

Date: September 30, 2019

Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale > Sea Day > Key West > Sea Day > Nassau > Fort Lauderdale

Bonus Offers: Free gratuities, free fares for kids, up to $100 onboard credit and 10% off shore excursions

8-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Price: $355 per person ($44 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas

Date: February 8, 2020

Itinerary: Miami > Sea Day > Labadee > San Juan > Virgin Gorda > St. Thomas > 2 Sea Days > Miami

Bonus Offers: Waived deposits, free specialty dinner for two, free gratuities and free fares for kids

14-Night Transatlantic Cruise

Price: $489 per person ($35 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: November 7, 2020

Itinerary: Barcelona > 2 Sea Days > Lanzarote > Gran Canaria > 7 Sea Days > Perfect Day at CocoCay > Sea Day > Tampa

Bonus Offers: Free gratuities and up to $100 onboard credit

4-Night Caribbean Cruise

Price: $166 per person ($42 per night)

Ship: Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas

Date: December 9, 2019

Itinerary: Galveston > Sea Day > Cozumel > Sea Day > Galveston

Bonus Offers: Free cruise fares for kids, up to $50 onboard credit and waived deposits

How was this article?

