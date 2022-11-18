Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon

(12:36 p.m. EDT) -- Cruise Critic's most recent itinerary roundup provided a peek at some upcoming itineraries for 2020 and beyond, but many more exciting sailings have rolled in to kick off the summer -- and they span the seven seas. Imagine nightlife in Istanbul or two months exploring all of South America.

Azamara, known for country-intensive cruises, will call in many new ports across Europe, Asia and Africa; Princess and Alaskan Dream Cruises are among the cruise lines announcing exciting itineraries for new ships.

Scour the globe by region below to see the latest ports and destinations, and choose which itineraries to book -- or bookmark -- for your next cruise.

Caribbean

Silversea will visit 46 destinations in the Caribbean throughout 2020 and 2021 as part of its upcoming itineraries on a total of 26 voyages aboard Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper and Silver Moon. Most cruises sail round trip from Ft. Lauderdale. Port highlights include St. Lucia, St. Barts, San Juan, Jost Van Dyke, Bequia and Mayreau.

Princess has a number of Caribbean cruises on the docket for 2020-2021, and the line's forthcoming ship, Enchanted Princess, will make its debut by sailing 21 alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages out of Fort Lauderdale from November 2020 through April 2021. Sky Princess, launching in October 2019, will sail for the first time on a 10-day Southern Caribbean itinerary, which can be combined for a 20-day Caribbean Explorer cruise.

Disney Cruise Line will be traversing the Caribbean quite a bit over the next year. Disney Magic will offer three five-night cruises out of New York in October 2019, featuring two days in Bermuda, including Halloween on the High Seas festivities. Disney Wonder will depart from Galveston late November through December on the line's Very Merrytime Cruises with four-, five-, six- and seven-night sailings to Costa Maya, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Nassau, Bahamas, Key West and Disney's private island Castaway Cay. In fall 2020, Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream will sail to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Port Canaveral, offering both Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises with itineraries ranging from three to eight nights.

Sea Cloud Cruises is launching Sea Cloud Spirit in August 2020, and the ship's itineraries for August through December of 2020 include the line's first-ever call on the U.S. Virgin Islands and other Caribbean ports of call. The Caribbean destinations will come after Spirit's November transatlantic sailing from Las Palmas, following several shorter European voyages in Lisbon, Naples and Rome.

Asia

Holland America Line's Westerdam will call on nine countries in Asia from September 2019 through April 2020: Cambodia, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Throughout the cruises, EXC itinerary programming will allow passengers to participate in cultural enrichment activities, including origami art, chopstick skills, etiquette of local tea ceremonies, and the poses and postures of the statues of Buddha.

Vantage Travel's Ocean Explorer, the company's first luxury-expedition ocean cruising vessel, is offering 11 itineraries for its inaugural season. Its first-ever voyage will be Essential Asia, a Hong Kong to Singapore adventure cruise in 2021. The ship will circumnavigate the globe for its inaugural season, sailing to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mediterranean, the British Isles, Scandinavia and beyond. A total of 20 itineraries begin in Asia before heading to Europe, taking a transatlantic passage to North America, sailing to Central and South America, and finally making their way down to Antarctica.

Azamara will continue its popular Japan-intensive sailings in 2021 and 2022, including a maiden call on Amami, Japan -- one of the largest islands at the southerly tip of the country.

Silversea's Asia itineraries have Silver Muse and Silver Spirit visiting 58 ports in 18 countries between September 2020 and May 2021. Each ship will sail seven voyages; calls will include Mumbai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Multiple overnight calls in Vietnam and roundtrip voyages from Tokyo during the cherry blossom season are also scheduled.

Star Clippers has several new itineraries in Asia, debuting this September and running through April 2021. These include a stop in Cambodia for the first time with ports of call that feature Koh Rong and Sihanoukville. Other Asian ports include islands off the coast of Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. An optional overnight excursion to visit the temple complex of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap is available for passengers.

South Pacific

Paul Gauguin has added new French Polynesia and broader South Pacific itineraries to its 2020 sailings, including a 16-night Fiji-to-Bali itinerary, and 12- and 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook and Society Islands sailings.

Australia and New Zealand

In 2021, Azamara will be visiting Fraser Island, Australia -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site off the coast of Queensland -- for the first time as part of an 18-night Australia-intensive voyage.

Silversea will take passengers to 49 destinations in and around Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia from October 2020 to March 2021. A circumnavigation of Australia is possible by combining three voyages for a total of 50 days onboard Silver Muse.

Panama Canal & Central/South America

UnCruise has added Belize, Guatemala and Colombia as new destinations to its 2020 itineraries. The Latin American voyages include three weeklong 66-passenger safaris in Colombia and Panama, and six weeklong adventure cruises to Belize and Guatemala.

In the ship's inaugural season, Silversea's Silver Moon will call on 55 destinations and 27 Central and South American counties during four voyages between January and April 2021. A 69-day total circumnavigation of the continent is possible by combining all four sailings.

Princess added a new 15-night itinerary from Fort Lauderdale to San Diego that passes through the Panama Canal for the September 2020 to April 2021 season. Five Princess ships with four homeports -- Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco -- will complete full and partial Panama Canal voyages. Other options include two 14-day Panama Canal sailings as part of Island Princess' 2021 world cruise, a 15-day Panama Canal Connoisseur sailing from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on Pacific Princess for a small-ship canal transit, and a 19-day Panama Canal Pacific Adventure cruise, roundtrip from Los Angeles on Coral Princess.

Holland America has seven ships slated to sail the Panama Canal on 30 total cruises from 2019 to 2020. The full Panama Canal transit option is offered on 16 voyages departing from either Fort Lauderdale, San Diego or Vancouver from September 2019 through May 2020 aboard Amsterdam, Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Oosterdam, Rotterdam or Volendam.

New South America Grand Voyages by Azamara allow passengers to book back-to-back cruises for longer sailings that visit more destinations. One offering is a 69-night circumnavigation of South America that departs from Miami in January 2022, visits 32 countries (including Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Uruguay and Colombia) and sails through Antarctic Sound. Also, Azamara will be visiting three South American ports for the first time: Arica, Chile; Guayaquil, Ecuador; and Manta, Ecuador.

On November 6, 2019, Disney Wonder departs San Diego for a 14-night Panama Canal crossing. Earlier in the season, the ship will offer Halloween on the High Seas cruises to Baja and the Mexican Riviera with itineraries of two, three, four and five nights, with one seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise.

Galapagos

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic now offers over 100 Wild Escapes voyages, which provide shorter options to expanded destinations that include the Galapagos, as well as Iceland, the Sea of Cortez, Costa Rica, Belize and California. Passengers can take a five-night voyage to the Channel Islands or a weeklong journey to the Galapagos. A two-day Machu Picchu extension is also an option.

Turkey and Eastern Europe

Azamara's destination immersion programming means offerings of 140 overnight stays around the world, including Eastern Europe, the Black Sea and Turkey. Three overnights in Istanbul are new offerings for the 2021-2022 season; returning ports include Antalya and Sinop.

U River Cruises (formerly U By Uniworld) now offers three brand-new itineraries in the region, debuting in April 2020. Seven-night itineraries will stop in Vienna, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Salzburg, Bratislava and more, with added overnight stays and more active excursions.

Windstar Cruises is offering a variety of new 2020 itineraries, including the line's first-ever visit to Lemnos, Greece. The line is also returning to Istanbul (plus overnights), Cypress, Haifa, Ashdod, Alexandria and Port Said after a multi-year hiatus from all of those ports. The Corinth Canal, a passage only small ships can navigate, is an option onboard Windstar's Star Legend. Destinations include Greece, Turkey, Israel and Egypt. Late nights and overnights mean that cruisers can arrange overland tours to Petra, Jerusalem, and even Cairo and the Egyptian Pyramids.

Oceania Cruises' itineraries now include overnight port calls, some offering as many as four overnights, along with new ports like Marmaris in Turkey for the 2020-2021 season. Other new ports for the line include Sir Bani Yas in the Emirates, Doha in Qatar, Al Bahrain in Bahrain, Al Khasab in Oman and Sabang in Indonesia.

Emerald Waterways' 2020 season includes river cruising from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the form of a 12-Day Imperial Charms of Russia sailing.

Europe

CrosiEurope's new 2020 itineraries, with departure dates between April and October 2020, include a six-night Italy cruise from Mantua to Venice (also available in reverse); six- and seven-night roundtrip cruises from Bordeaux to Royan along the Gironde Estuary and on the Garonne and Dordogne; and a five-night cruise along the Rhine Valley from Cochem to Basel. CroisiEurope will also offer cruises on the Seine, Rhone, Moselle, Loire, Guadiana and Guadalquivir, Douro, Danube, Elbe, Mekong, and Lake Kariba in Southern Africa, as well as on the Adriatic and Mediterranean seas and on the French canals.

Emerald Waterways' new eight-day Tulips & the Rhine river cruise will take advantage of tulip season in 2020 with a visit to the famed Keukenhof Gardens near Amsterdam. The line will also offer a new eight-day Flavours of Burgundy and Provence itinerary sailing roundtrip from Lyon, France, with four departures across July and August 2020. Vacation extensions with pre- and post-cruise land tours are available through Emerald in major European cities like Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Prague.

Scenic will offer two-dozen 2020 itineraries, including three new ones: a 12-day Spectacular South of France, eight-day Lower Danube Explorer to Budapest and Bucharest, and a 15-day Christmas Wonderland holiday voyage between Amsterdam and Budapest. Also new for 2020 is Basque Highlights, a four-day land exploration of Spain's Bay of Biscay coastline, which can be added to Bordeaux river cruises.

Windstar is participating in the Sail Amsterdam Celebration in 2020 on Windstar's Wind Surf -- the only commercial cruise line to attend the event held once every five years. Wind Surf will also be traversing to Rome and Monaco, visiting small ports that include Monte Carlo, Portofino, Bastia and Saint Raphael. This themed cruise, Rome & Grand Prix of Monaco, will be part of a Star Collector sailing that lets passengers pair the journey with another cruise for a longer voyage.

Abercrombie & Kent's luxury expedition cruises for 2020 include Cruising the Baltic Sea: Copenhagen to St. Petersburg, a voyage that will call on Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, Finland and Russia.

Azamara will be visiting four European ports for the first time in winter 2021 and spring 2022. Itineraries include Brest, France; Warrenpoint, Northern Ireland; Milos, Greece; and Pylos, Greece.

Star Clippers' sailing ships have new port calls in the Mediterranean that include Stintino, Sardinia; Propriano, Corsica; and Vis, Korcula and Zadar in Croatia.

U.S. and Canada

Princess is undergoing the largest West Coast deployment ever for its 2020-2021 season, with destinations including Mexico, Hawaii and California. Ruby Princess, now homeporting in San Francisco, will be sailing 16-night roundtrip voyages to Hawaii, in addition to Mexico and the California coast. Regal Princess makes its West Coast debut on a seven-night wine tour of San Francisco, San Diego and Astoria, Oregon. Royal Princess will offer 25 five- and seven-night Mexican Riviera cruises out of Los Angeles, and Ruby Princess will have three 10-night Mexican Riviera cruises out of San Francisco. Emerald Princess and Star Princess will each take five 10-night Baja Peninsula cruises out of Los Angeles, as well as 28-night Hawaii and Tahiti cruises, also out of Los Angeles.

Victory Cruise Lines' 2020 itineraries onboard the Victory I and Victory II include six new itineraries in addition to the line's 2019 inaugural season voyages. These include a nine-night Ontario-to-Chicago voyage that begins in Niagara Falls, an 11-night Halifax-to-New York sailing and a nine-night Chicago-to-Ontario voyage.

Alaskan Dream Cruises added a new expedition vessel, 12-passenger Kruzof Explorer, to its fleet earlier this year. This allows for three new 2020 itineraries, with unique ports of call in Alaska including Pelican, Lituya Bay, Dall Island and Baranof Warm Springs. Sailings range from seven to 12 nights and explore the far reaches of Southeast Alaska.

Disney Magic will offer one five-night cruise, roundtrip from New York, departing October 17, 2019, to Saint John (New Brunswick) and Halifax. It will include Halloween on the High Seas programming.

Africa