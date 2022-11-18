  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Just Back From Cunard's Queen Elizabeth in Alaska: A Cruise for the Elegant Explorer
Just Back From Cunard's Queen Elizabeth in Alaska: A Cruise for the Elegant Explorer
Royal Caribbean Drops Glacier Bay Visits on Alaska Cruises
Royal Caribbean Drops Glacier Bay Visits on Alaska Cruises
Most Alaska Cruises Delayed Until At Least July
Most Alaska Cruises Delayed Until At Least July
2020 Alaska Cruise Season Suffers as Cruise Lines Struggle With Deployment
2020 Alaska Cruise Season Suffers as Cruise Lines Struggle With Deployment
Holland America Line to Deploy Six Ships in Alaska Next Year
Holland America Line to Deploy Six Ships in Alaska Next Year
Holland America Line, Princess Debut Land-Only Alaska Tours For Summer 2021
Holland America Line, Princess Debut Land-Only Alaska Tours For Summer 2021
Several Cruise Lines Announce 2021 Alaska Sailings, After Bill Passes Congress
Several Cruise Lines Announce 2021 Alaska Sailings, After Bill Passes Congress
Norwegian Announces U.S. Return to Service With Alaska Cruises
Norwegian Announces U.S. Return to Service With Alaska Cruises
Live From a Holland America Line Alaska Cruise During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Live From a Holland America Line Alaska Cruise During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Just Back from a Majestic Princess Cruise to Alaska: Hits and Misses
Just Back from a Majestic Princess Cruise to Alaska: Hits and Misses
Cunard Adds Glacier Bay to 2020 Alaska Cruise Itineraries
Glacier Bay, Alaska (Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock)

Cunard Adds Glacier Bay to 2020 Alaska Cruise Itineraries

Cunard Adds Glacier Bay to 2020 Alaska Cruise Itineraries
Glacier Bay, Alaska (Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock)

October 10, 2019

David Swanson
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

At the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami, Cunard revealed that Alaska itineraries for the line's 2020 cruises to the 49th state will include visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

Cunard will sail an abbreviated Alaska season this year, marking the line's first time in the region in 20 years. Queen Elizabeth will spend a full summer there in 2020, offering 10 roundtrip voyages out of Vancouver from June through September.

Last month the National Park Service announced the seven cruise lines that will have access to Glacier Bay National Park, starting with the 2020 cruise season. In addition to Cunard, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Seabourn, Viking Cruises and Royal Caribbean have each been awarded the coveted 10-year concession contracts. 

A total of 153 use days were up for grabs, allowing no more than two cruise ships per day, with 71 of those use days allocated to Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. These two lines are considered historical operators, with the right under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act to continue the same level of service they were engaged in prior to 1979. They competed with other cruise lines for the remaining use days.

The new contract terms extend to September 30, 2029.

"We are excited to welcome seven cruise lines to Glacier Bay," said park superintendent Philip Hooge, adding that a panel of technical experts reviewed each proposal package. "The very competitive process resulted in some of the highest cruise tourism environmental standards and best visitor experience quality seen in the world."

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,483 - 10-Nt. Caribbean w/ No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, Save 75%, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$849 - 7nt Caribbean Balcony: exclusive up to $2000 bonus, free tips & no deposit + 50% off, free drinks & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent