Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Unveils New Vegan, Exotic Food Menus

(4:30 p.m. EST) -- Vegan cruisers, as well as fans of Indian and Chinese cuisine, sailing on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line can now order from three new dedicated menus. The budget-friendly cruise line, which offers daily departures to Grand Bahama Island from the Port of Palm Beach, has rolled out the menus to both its ships, Grand Celebration and Grand Classica.

The new menus are available only at dinnertime in the main dining room; they do not bear any additional costs.

Anyone interested in ordering from the new menus must request them in advance, either when making their reservation or on embarkation day, at the ship's front desk. Once onboard, passengers can view the menus and place their orders with the main dining room staff.

Vegan menu items include crispy hearts of palm cakes; caramelized parsnip and coconut soup; confit of fennel and orange quinoa salad; zucchini lasagna; Thai green curry; and green lentil, potato and mushroom burgers.

Among the choices for Chinese food lovers are Hunan-style crispy whole red snapper, crispy tangerine beef and Sichuan eggplant. Meanwhile, the Indian menu contains dishes like paneer tikka masala, tandoori chicken and pan-seared prawns with chili kokum curry.