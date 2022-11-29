Royal Caribbean Offers Drinks Packages on Selected 2019 and 2020 Cruises

(1:30 p.m. GMT) -- Free all-inclusive drinks packages are part of Royal Caribbean's "One Big Sale" launched today, December 18.

Reservations from now until March 4 will include from a Deluxe Drinks Package for the first and second passenger and a Refreshments Package for the third and fourth people on selected Royal Caribbean sailings. The deal also includes a low deposit of £75 per person.

Available on selected 2019 and 2020 sailings from the UK, Europe, Caribbean and Asia, the offer includes cruises on the newly-refurbished Independence of the Seas which will homeport in Southampton and sail on itineraries to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

In 2020 Indy will be joined in Southampton by Anthem of the Seas, and selected sailings on this Quantum-class ship are also featured in the all-inclusive sale.