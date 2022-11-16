  • Newsletter
Cunard Cruise Line Launches New Spa Concept, Mareel Wellness & Beauty

Cunard Cruise Line Launches New Spa Concept, Mareel Wellness & Beauty

Cunard Cruise Line Launches New Spa Concept, Mareel Wellness & Beauty

December 05, 2018

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(1:30 p.m. GMT) -- Cunard has unveiled a brand-new spa brand in partnership with Canyon Ranch, called Mareel Wellness & Beauty, which debuted on the recently refurbished Queen Elizabeth earlier this month.

The fleet's existing spas will be transformed into Mareel Wellness & Beauty, rolling out on Queen Victoria later this month and on Queen Mary 2 in November 2020.

The word 'Mareel' -- from old Norse language -- means 'phosphorescence of the ocean,' the phenomenon of glowing lights that can sometimes be seen at night in the surface layers of the ocean.

The spa was just one of several areas updated during Queen Elizabeth's recent dry dock, with all Grill Suites and Britannia cabins getting a refresh, as well as many public areas and The Royal Court Theatre, before it repositions to Australia on January 3, 2019.

The revamped spa on Queen Elizabeth features a new couples' suite for seaweed bathing rituals -- using VOYA seaweed harvested from the west coast of Ireland; a new meditation room with acoustic resonance loungers; a reconfigured fitness centre and studio space for classes and new sound therapy facilities in every treatment room.

Canyon Ranch has created a brand-new menu of spa treatments with more focus on mineral-rich seawater and marine-based experiences.

Beyond the spa, Mareel experiences include wellness seminars, stretch and meditation films on cabin TVs every morning and deck activities such as dance and open air yoga.

Cunard's VP Marketing, Angus Struthers, said: "We are delighted to share news of Mareel Wellness & Beauty, Cunard’s first ever own spa concept. Wellbeing is key to life, and feeling relaxed in mind and body is an important part of any holiday, and we are thrilled to offer such a luxurious spa at sea for our guests."

