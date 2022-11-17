MSC Cruises Reveals First Visuals and Host of Features to Debut on MSC Bellissima

MSC Cruises has revealed a host of new-to-the-line features set to debut on MSC Bellissima including a digital assistant in cabins, a new tapas bar concept and a magic-themed kids' programme.

The 4,500 passenger ship, which launches in Southampton in March next year, will feature an Alexa-like assistant called Zoe, as well as new-to-the-line HOLA! Tapas Bar by two-star Michelin chef Ramon Freixa.

Kids will get to take part in a School of Magic programme and a weekly Magic Talent Show on the ship.

MSC Bellissima will also feature two brand-new shows designed by Cirque du Soleil, details of which will be revealed next month.

MSC Bellissima is MSC Cruises' second Meraviglia-class ship and the line's fourth ship to debut in 18 months. It will also become the largest ever vessel to be named in Southampton.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director for MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: "We are so excited that the countdown to the launch of our 'most beautiful' ship has finally started. We are having three full days of celebrations in the city of Southampton and we look forward to sharing this landmark moment with media, consumers, the city of Southampton and our travel agents, who we'd like to thank for their continued support of our business.

"The event, as always, promises to be a star studded, glittering affair with over 5,000 people attending over the three day period from over 20 countries around the world. We have so much still to announce over the next few months from the celebrity acts that are performing at the ceremony to the concepts and show names for the new Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows."

Details of the new features include:

Technology

Zoe -- a voice-enabled Artificial Intelligence device that will be fitted in all passenger cabins. The device will be available in seven languages and is designed to answer the most commonly asked questions by passengers.

Dining

Spanish and French Fare -- HOLA! Tapas Bar will offer a new dining experience by two-star Michelin chef Ramon Freixa. The restaurant will be located on Deck 6 in the Mediterranean-style promenade and will feature communal and individual seating and Spanish dishes designed to share.

The ship will also have a specialty French restaurant called L’Atelier Bistrot, which debuted on MSC Seaside, plus 11 further international dining venues and 20 bars onboard.

MSC Bellissima will also feature pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolaterie and Chocolate Bar, Venchi, a space dedicated entirely to chocolate and desserts.

Entertainment

The ship's aquapark will debut a Grand Canyon theme while six brand-new West End-style shows will feature in the theatre, though the line has not revealed which shows yet.