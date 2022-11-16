Saga Cruises Reveals New Restaurants to Debut on Spirit of Adventure

(10:45 a.m. GMT) -- Saga Cruises has revealed fresh details on its second new-build ship, the all-inclusive Spirit of Adventure -- launching summer 2020 -- including two new-to-the-line specialty restaurants.

The new venues include the Italian-themed The Amalfi restaurant and Khukuri House that will serve modern Nepalese cuisine.

The 999-passenger Spirit of Adventure will be the same size as sister ship Spirit of Discovery -- launching July 2019 -- though the two ships will have their own identity.

Saga Cruises’ new build director, David Pickett, said: "Thanks to her bold and striking interiors, Spirit of Adventure will be a true representation of the best of British innovation and flair."

Saga has also appointed AD Associates to lead the design of Spirit of Adventure.

Nicola Preece, AD Associates’ design director, said of the new ship: "The approach is bold and adventurous, eclectic, and with carefully curated use of colour, offering variation, big-scale patterns and a layered palette."

The ship's all-balcony cabins will feature seven cabin categories and three distinct colour schemes, including a pastel-green colour palette; greys and dark timbers with splashes of pinks and oranges, and a neutral palette with burnt orange tones.

The line has also revealed that Spirit of Adventure will feature The Living Room -- a social venue debuting on Spirit of Discovery -- serving coffee, cakes and gelato during the day and Champagne and cocktails at night. The space will feature a sculptural staircase with a full-height artwork as the backdrop.