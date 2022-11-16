  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Saga Cruises' New Ship to Go All-Inclusive from Winter 2019 Sailings
Saga Cruises' New Ship to Go All-Inclusive from Winter 2019 Sailings
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery Floats Out in Germany
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery Floats Out in Germany
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery Begins Sea Trials, Starts Journey to Dover
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery Begins Sea Trials, Starts Journey to Dover
Saga Cruises Announces HRH The Duchess of Cornwall as Godmother of New Ship
Saga Cruises Announces HRH The Duchess of Cornwall as Godmother of New Ship
HRH The Duchess of Cornwall Officially Names Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery in Dover
HRH The Duchess of Cornwall Officially Names Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery in Dover
Saga Cruises Announces Plans for New Build European River Ship, Spirit of the Rhine
Saga Cruises Announces Plans for New Build European River Ship, Spirit of the Rhine
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Adventure Set to be Named in Portsmouth
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Adventure Set to be Named in Portsmouth
Saga Confirms Launch of New Cruise Ship will be Delayed
Saga Confirms Launch of New Cruise Ship will be Delayed
Saga Cruises Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship Spirit of Adventure
Saga Cruises Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship Spirit of Adventure
Saga Cruises New Ship Spirit of Adventure Arrives in the UK
Saga Cruises New Ship Spirit of Adventure Arrives in the UK
Saga Cruises Reveals New Restaurants to Debut on Spirit of Adventure
Khukuri House Nepalese restaurant on Spirit of Discovery

Saga Cruises Reveals New Restaurants to Debut on Spirit of Adventure

Saga Cruises Reveals New Restaurants to Debut on Spirit of Adventure
Khukuri House Nepalese restaurant on Spirit of Discovery

November 20, 2018

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10:45 a.m. GMT) -- Saga Cruises has revealed fresh details on its second new-build ship, the all-inclusive Spirit of Adventure -- launching summer 2020 -- including two new-to-the-line specialty restaurants.

The new venues include the Italian-themed The Amalfi restaurant and Khukuri House that will serve modern Nepalese cuisine.

The 999-passenger Spirit of Adventure will be the same size as sister ship Spirit of Discovery -- launching July 2019 -- though the two ships will have their own identity.

Saga Cruises’ new build director, David Pickett, said: "Thanks to her bold and striking interiors, Spirit of Adventure will be a true representation of the best of British innovation and flair."

Saga has also appointed AD Associates to lead the design of Spirit of Adventure.

Nicola Preece, AD Associates’ design director, said of the new ship: "The approach is bold and adventurous, eclectic, and with carefully curated use of colour, offering variation, big-scale patterns and a layered palette."

The ship's all-balcony cabins will feature seven cabin categories and three distinct colour schemes, including a pastel-green colour palette; greys and dark timbers with splashes of pinks and oranges, and a neutral palette with burnt orange tones.

The line has also revealed that Spirit of Adventure will feature The Living Room -- a social venue debuting on Spirit of Discovery -- serving coffee, cakes and gelato during the day and Champagne and cocktails at night. The space will feature a sculptural staircase with a full-height artwork as the backdrop.

Both new ships are being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and will replace the line's existing ships. Spirit of Discovery will replace Saga Pearl II in 2019, while Spirit of Adventure will replace Saga Sapphire the following year.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,483 - 10-Nt. Caribbean w/ No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, Save 75%, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$849 - 7nt Caribbean Balcony: exclusive up to $2000 bonus, free tips & no deposit + 50% off, free drinks & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent