Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Bolette

We have recently come back from a 5 day cruise travelling to and around the Norwegian Fjords with stops at Bergen and Flåm. It surpassed our expectations in every way! It was our first time on a cruise. The reason we chose it is because we both love an all inclusive holiday but get bored in one location. 5 days was a good amount of time to see if it was something we would want to do again and ...