Shaky start to otherwise excellent cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

Paulmac190
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise over a year ago to go in search of the northern lights. Relocation cruise prior to ours was cancelled due to an outbreak of gastrointestinal cases. This meant some hygiene restrictions were still in place for first few days. This did lead to some inconvenience and slow service. Some toilets were closed. After three days the restrictions were lifted and everything got back to ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Cabin Type: Superior Inside

Cruise from Tyne

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Bolette

clawhammer3
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because it departed from Newcastle upon Tyne, which is only 12 miles from home. Much better than hanging around airports, as so many people also commented .Embarkation was orderly and efficient. Luggage taken care of early on and delivered to door of cabin. For all we have been on a number of cruises before we were impressed with both the size of the cabin(suite) and its ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Great holiday

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Ambition

Newby1234
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Not keen on cruises due to being prone to sea sickness but Ambassador's Land of Fire and Ice looked too good to miss so we booked and included car parking at the port. From arrival in the port through to the express disembarkation at the end of the holiday we received great service from all the staff and were very happy with the arrangements for excursions, port to town transfers, time in port and ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Excellent cruise with just a couple of minor issues.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Bolette

Paulmac190
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise as a replacement for a covid cancellation, the duration and departure port were right for us but we had visited the destinations before. Newcastle is easy to get to with plenty of secure parking near the terminal. Check in was quick and efficient. A friendly welcome. Our porthole cabin on deck two was a good size and very comfortable, better than some of the so called ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Unforgettable Cruise Experience

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Bolette

Jastelle1988
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We have recently come back from a 5 day cruise travelling to and around the Norwegian Fjords with stops at Bergen and Flåm. It surpassed our expectations in every way! It was our first time on a cruise. The reason we chose it is because we both love an all inclusive holiday but get bored in one location. 5 days was a good amount of time to see if it was something we would want to do again and ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Wonderful 10 night cruise to Iceland

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Bolette

ThomasUK
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 3rd Fred Olsen cruise. First time on Bolette but from experience of the other 2 ships we knew what to expect. We’ve sailed all sizes of ships from the massive to small and really do prefer these small to midsized ships. From parking up in Newcastle, we were onboard and at our cabin in under half an hour and went for a delicious lunch as the poolside café before departure. What can ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cruise to Iceland and Faroe Islands with magnificent scenery. Well organised with interesting guest speakers.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Bolette

bgyjmb
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted the opportunity to visit Iceland and the Faroe Islands, to learn about the geology, history and way of life of the people who live there. Enjoyed the dramatic scenery. Also liked being able go sightseeing in the places visited and to try some locally brewed beers. In particular liked having overnight stops in Reykjavik and Akureyri. Well organised with friendly staff. Comfortable cabin ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Ports Excellent but Some Disappointments on the Ship

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Balmoral

tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We stayed in the Travelodge, Cobalt Business Park before our embarkation from Newcastle, which was a fairly new hotel. It was really good with the room, hotel and staff being excellent, so I would definitely recommend that as somewhere to stay pre-cruise. We stayed three nights, taking the opportunity to go on a boat ride to The Farne Isles one day with Serenity, which again I would recommend as ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

First time with Marella

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

tap6699
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We haven’t been on cruise for a few years now and thought it would be good to get away without having to fly. We chose this cruise as it was adults only, all inclusive and reasonably priced. We also wanted to try Marella as we have heard good things, usual comment was ships are a bit older but service and food really good. The reduced capacity meant that it never felt crowded and relatively ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Horrible music almost everywhere

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

Joan 2333
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Second cruise with Tui Marella but first as a solo. Met some lovely people as 2 solo reps. Hard to find a quiet spot except in my cabin as background music everywhere and usually of some screeching woman. Asked them to turn off but staff couldn't. Not at all relaxing. Terrible smell from drains or kitchen near dining rooms. Perhaps due to age of ship. Everywhere spotless clean and sanitisers ...
Sail Date: August 2021

