Newcastle (England) to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
42 reviews

1-10 of 42 Newcastle (England) to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Goodbye Thomson and Spirit

Review for Marella Explorer to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Mike S P
10+ Cruises • Age 100s

After many cruises with Thomson on Emerald,Celebration and number one Spirit, we decided to see what a “new “ ship was like. One out of 5 is good. Newcastle was waiting for 2 hours after 4 hours of driving. (We were lucky- others much longer. This is not the first time - see reviews. Access to ship far too steep - why not a lower deck? Outside cabin ok but continual noise all night as ceiling ...
Sail Date: June 2019

The crew made the difference

Review for Marella Explorer to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Hammo19
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience the beauty of Norway and the Midnight Sun Cruise fitted the bill perfectly. Port of Tyne is only a 60 min car drive away from home so it was very convenient for us. First time with Marella (TUI) having been P&O cruisers before. Overall a good experience and we would recommend this cruise, especially for beginners. But don’t expect to meet young people on this cruise. ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Great Scenic cruise

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Sheilatay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Always wanted to see the Fjords and this ship seemed like a good size to experience this .We has a good midship cabin near to lifts etc . the dining onboard we could not fault exceptional . The shows were all very good the service of bar staff and restaurant staff again excellent . The only complaint we had that our drinks package which we paid for did not include Sherry yet its cheaper to buy ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Not Butlins At Sea

Review for Marella Discovery to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
PGT10
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a last minute booking,as we just needed a break,Having never sailed with Thomson/Tui/Marella before because of people putting us off, we decided to give them a try.Having done around 20 previous cruises with 1 Cunard who are in a league of their own,1 with Cruise & Maritime (yuk) never again,The rest were with P&O,who up until going on the Discovery we were quite happy with.The check in ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Norway

Review for Marella Discovery to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
sarigerme
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Food in main restaurants pretty average. All inclusive drinks package good (avoid Don Mendo white). Service excellent with special mention to Nico and David in the Atrium Bar and Yansi the lovely waitress. Oh, and the Snack Shack, a modest and underrated place where you can get hot instant and tasty food from talented staff. Rooms cleaned well by polite towel sculpturers,Captain looked and sounded ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Completely faultless

Review for Marella Discovery to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Elaflo
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Having been new and previously resistant to cruising, the entire cruise was fantastic. The ship is beautiful, entertainment programme varied and excellent, housekeeping attentive, but the restaurant waiting staff in gallery 47 and 47 put the icing on the cake. They have, and are allowed to show, their personalities within their jobs -some fabulous characters. The cruise organisation from start to ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Wow exceeded our expections

Review for Marella Discovery to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
rosec
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise very late and were not sure what to expect after reading some of these reviews. Well we can honestly say that you shouldn't pay any attention to the negative reviews. This ship is excellent value for money, kept spotlessly clean, all the staff we had contact with were good, decent food and the all important decent drinks included on the all-inclusive package. No need to ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Icing on the Cake

Review for Marella Discovery to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Howard 1948
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A previous cruise on Discovery and a previous Norwegian cruise on a different ship had both been so enjoyable we booked "Wonders of the Fjords" to celebrate my 70th Birthday. What a good choice. Parking and Embarkation went just as explained in the Port Parking Voucher (although expensive at £10 per day) and a quick and easy booking-in provided the necessary security checks and provision of ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Amazing Scenery

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
hunterseye
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our very first Cruise I have to say from start to finish it was excellent, We arrived at the port where our bags were taken from us and never saw them till we got to our cabin. we checked in and with in 10 mins we were through security and on the ship.we were on deck 8 Superior inside cabin and we were very happy with it. The food at all meal times were excellent, we chose to have our ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Inside

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent scenery of the fiords & excellent food & service.

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
barneyb9
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Fred Olsen Cruise Line and especially the Balmoral because it could cruise right up into the fiords that we wanted to see. Some of the larger cruise lines cannot do this. Excellent food and service in the Ballindalloch restaurant. Especially from our waiters Pat & Anthony. Excellent service in the Observation Lounge where we spent evenings drinking a cocktail before dinner ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Outside

