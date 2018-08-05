After many cruises with Thomson on Emerald,Celebration and number one Spirit, we decided to see what a “new “ ship was like. One out of 5 is good. Newcastle was waiting for 2 hours after 4 hours of driving. (We were lucky- others much longer. This is not the first time - see reviews. Access to ship far too steep - why not a lower deck? Outside cabin ok but continual noise all night as ceiling ...
We wanted to experience the beauty of Norway and the Midnight Sun Cruise fitted the bill perfectly. Port of Tyne is only a 60 min car drive away from home so it was very convenient for us.
First time with Marella (TUI) having been P&O cruisers before. Overall a good experience and we would recommend this cruise, especially for beginners. But don’t expect to meet young people on this cruise. ...
Always wanted to see the Fjords and this ship seemed like a good size to experience this .We has a good midship cabin near to lifts etc . the dining onboard we could not fault exceptional . The shows were all very good the service of bar staff and restaurant staff again excellent . The only complaint we had that our drinks package which we paid for did not include Sherry yet its cheaper to buy ...
This was a last minute booking,as we just needed a break,Having never sailed with Thomson/Tui/Marella before because of people putting us off, we decided to give them a try.Having done around 20 previous cruises with 1 Cunard who are in a league of their own,1 with Cruise & Maritime (yuk) never again,The rest were with P&O,who up until going on the Discovery we were quite happy with.The check in ...
Food in main restaurants pretty average. All inclusive drinks package good (avoid Don Mendo white). Service excellent with special mention to Nico and David in the Atrium Bar and Yansi the lovely waitress. Oh, and the Snack Shack, a modest and underrated place where you can get hot instant and tasty food from talented staff. Rooms cleaned well by polite towel sculpturers,Captain looked and sounded ...
Having been new and previously resistant to cruising, the entire cruise was fantastic. The ship is beautiful, entertainment programme varied and excellent, housekeeping attentive, but the restaurant waiting staff in gallery 47 and 47 put the icing on the cake. They have, and are allowed to show, their personalities within their jobs -some fabulous characters. The cruise organisation from start to ...
We booked this cruise very late and were not sure what to expect after reading some of these reviews. Well we can honestly say that you shouldn't pay any attention to the negative reviews. This ship is excellent value for money, kept spotlessly clean, all the staff we had contact with were good, decent food and the all important decent drinks included on the all-inclusive package. No need to ...
A previous cruise on Discovery and a previous Norwegian cruise on a different ship had both been so enjoyable we booked "Wonders of the Fjords" to celebrate my 70th Birthday. What a good choice.
Parking and Embarkation went just as explained in the Port Parking Voucher (although expensive at £10 per day) and a quick and easy booking-in provided the necessary security checks and provision of ...
This was our very first Cruise I have to say from start to finish it was excellent, We arrived at the port where our bags were taken from us and never saw them till we got to our cabin. we checked in and with in 10 mins we were through security and on the ship.we were on deck 8 Superior inside cabin and we were very happy with it. The food at all meal times were excellent, we chose to have our ...
We chose the Fred Olsen Cruise Line and especially the Balmoral because it could cruise right up into the fiords that we wanted to see. Some of the larger cruise lines cannot do this.
Excellent food and service in the Ballindalloch restaurant. Especially from our waiters Pat & Anthony.
Excellent service in the Observation Lounge where we spent evenings drinking a cocktail before dinner ...