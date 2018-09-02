  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Fred. Olsen Newcastle (England) Cruise Reviews

Hallgrimskirkja cathedral, Reykjavik.
Thingvellir national park
Strokkur geysir
Gullfoss waterfall
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
65 reviews

1-10 of 65 Fred. Olsen Newcastle (England) Cruise Reviews

Ports Excellent but Some Disappointments on the Ship

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We stayed in the Travelodge, Cobalt Business Park before our embarkation from Newcastle, which was a fairly new hotel. It was really good with the room, hotel and staff being excellent, so I would definitely recommend that as somewhere to stay pre-cruise. We stayed three nights, taking the opportunity to go on a boat ride to The Farne Isles one day with Serenity, which again I would recommend as ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

Boring old ship

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jeanniedance
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very dated ship. Mainly elderly passengers. Nothing on during the day except bridge bingo and handicrafts. More like a floating care home. Tour operator extremely unhelpful.. Don't book flam railway through olsen it's a lot cheaper to do yourself and there were plenty of seats. Guest service manager very helpful as had to move cabins as extremely noisy. Noticed a lot of cutbacks. Eg no conditioner ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Outside

Great Scenic cruise

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Sheilatay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Always wanted to see the Fjords and this ship seemed like a good size to experience this .We has a good midship cabin near to lifts etc . the dining onboard we could not fault exceptional . The shows were all very good the service of bar staff and restaurant staff again excellent . The only complaint we had that our drinks package which we paid for did not include Sherry yet its cheaper to buy ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Outside

Boring boring Sweden

Review for Balmoral to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Robin and Karen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Been with Fred before and loved the friendliness of the staff, the food, the service and the Balmoral is not too massive and plenty of room to sit and relax. The excursions were very disappointing. This is not a cruise for wheel chair users. Malmo had many cobbled streets which make it very hard for the pusher and very uncomfortable for the sitter. It was a bank holiday so 90% of the shops were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not value for money

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jolai1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I consider the price we paid for the itinerary, distance travelled, entertainment, drinks package and cabin comfort (superior interior) was far too much. The A/C in the cabin was rubbish we had the setting off the scale and still found it stuffy and through the night it seemed to go off altogether, maybe to save money- so very poor sleep quality. Obviously we reported this and it was supposedly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Inside

Cabin experience

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
teddytwo
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The reason for choosing this cruise were many One the embarkation and disembarkation port was only half hour from home so we did not have any extra travel to join the ship.TwoThe ship Balmoral, we have sailed on this ship in the past and have had a wonderful time . The food,entertainment and ports of call had always been good. The size off the ship was also to our liking, friendly yet spacious ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

Butlins afloat

Review for Balmoral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
flip43
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife and I recently took our first cruise. We travelled on Deck 5 in an outer, windowed cabin, on Fred Olsen's Balmoral to the North German ports of Bremen, Hamburg and Kiel dep Newcastle 19 November. To say it was grossly disappointing would be to ignore the few highlights, but even they are too few to persuade us to repeat the experience. The worst aspect was the selfish and uncouth ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Outside

Excellent service

Review for Balmoral to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rory50
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Mainly itinerary and the time of year, less crowded places. Embarkation swift and efficient at the Port of Tyne. Very lucky with the weather for the time of year apart from Gothenburg and Helsinki. The food was of good quality and varied, breakfast lunch and dinner. Service in the bars and restaurants was excellent although a little slow in the self service cafe. The crew and staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

Exceeded All Expectations

Review for Balmoral to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Travellingman 210450
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Its been 14 years since we did a Fred Olsen Cruise as we have mainly sailed with 5 Star Cruise Lines, but this cruise was from the Tyne and a short 15 minute taxi ride from our home and visiting some ports we had not visited before. So we thought we would give them a try. So glad we did! Balmoral although an older ship is remarkably well maintained, far better than some lot newer ship we have ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

Not good for gluten free passengers

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
Valandglynb
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have travelled with Fred. Olsen several times before but never on this, their flagship. Chosen for the itinerary and because it was a special event with all 4 Fred.Olsen ships meeting in Cadiz, a good place to visit. That was a very good day if a bit overcrowded. Very nice ship which probably was not seen at the best time, as it was full and so you could not get into the various events and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Outside

Find a cruise

