Newcastle (England) to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
5 reviews

1-5 of 5 Newcastle (England) to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Cruise to Iceland and Faroe Islands with magnificent scenery. Well organised with interesting guest speakers.

Review for Bolette to Arctic

User Avatar
bgyjmb
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted the opportunity to visit Iceland and the Faroe Islands, to learn about the geology, history and way of life of the people who live there. Enjoyed the dramatic scenery. Also liked being able go sightseeing in the places visited and to try some locally brewed beers. In particular liked having overnight stops in Reykjavik and Akureyri. Well organised with friendly staff. Comfortable cabin ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Just a few tweaks Marella ,you could do soo much better!

Review for Marella Explorer to Arctic

User Avatar
west country yokel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We always choose our cruises by itinerary, not cruise line and this one did not disappoint. Combination of fjords and the Arctic with the 24 hour daylight was perfect for us, Marella only do this route once a year and not many other cruise lines do trips into the Arctic Circle. First the good points - some people are a bit sniffy about Marella (Butlins at sea etc) but loads of positives for us. ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Complete waste of money

Review for Marella Discovery to Arctic

User Avatar
susan450
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just arrived back from Midnight Sun Cruise with Discovery. This was the worst cruise we have ever been on and I have been on many all over the world. Hurricane Hectar changed our plans and we headed for a safe port. I totally understand this. What I don't understand that when the hurricane passed, we headed south instead of north. I was not alone in thinking this. Many people I spoke to would have ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Photos taken by Officers for uploading to Head Office spoilt cruise.

Review for Balmoral to Arctic

User Avatar
emur
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because the Newcastle port is near home. Awkward embarkation because you go through check-in in the terminal and, after security check, are then back outside catching a bus to the quayside. Getting off the bus, there's a further walk to the ship. If it's raining, you'd get soaked just getting to the ship. The cruise itself was fine - nice ship - fairly small by today's ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Outside

FRED OLSEN - BALMORAL

Review for Balmoral to Arctic

User Avatar
Norma B
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This is the 2nd Fred Olsen cruise for me 1st from Southampton and latest from Newcastle which is only a 2hr drive or less from my home town Doncaster. The ship Balmoral is fantastic, a Premier Suite cabin very very good, dining superb, entertainment especially Lisa Harman who is an excellent pianist and superb singer/activities very good/ service with smiles from the waiters and excellent choice ...
Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Premier Suite

