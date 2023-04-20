Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Epic

We picked this because of the dates and the TA itinerary. We would be visiting ports that were all new places for us. Embarkation went smoothly, even though we arrived a bit later than we would have liked (around 2 pm). We left a bit late but the party on deck was going strong while we sailed. We got a nice evening view of New York and the Statue of Liberty as we departed. The seas were a ...