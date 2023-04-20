Still our favorite NCL ship, the Escape has something for everyone. Service was excellent as always.
They’re were 2 main problems Fueling in Barcelona caused us to leave over 5 hours late. This shortened our time in Cannes, France and all excursions were cancelled. Upon returning to the ship in Cannes which was our only tender port we were greeted with very long lines and no protection from ...
We booked a long and fun transatlantic. The ports were on our bucket list (Ibiza, Azores, Madeira) and the timing was right. This is the first NCL megaship and we hoped for a lot of dancing opportunities aboard. A review of available daily programs was mixed. But once aboard it was all good. The hub for us was the Manhattan Room. They have a good sized dance floor and small orchestra each ...
We chose this cruise as it was an Atlantic crossing and wanted to see some new stops that we had not visited. We found the boarding process in NYC to be very efficient. The ship is not built for 4000 passengers as there was very little seating in the dining rooms, bars, buffet, atrium, showroom, other venues where people wanted to view some entertainment options. The wait at the dining rooms ...
We picked this because of the dates and the TA itinerary. We would be visiting ports that were all new places for us.
Embarkation went smoothly, even though we arrived a bit later than we would have liked (around 2 pm). We left a bit late but the party on deck was going strong while we sailed. We got a nice evening view of New York and the Statue of Liberty as we departed.
The seas were a ...
We booked this transatlantic after our Christmas trip with family was canceled due to illness AND to join some good friends on their first transatlantic. We set our expectations low even though we hadn’t sailed Epic previously as we had friends who had done so. At 6’-6” my biggest concern was the short bed. This indeed proved to be the biggest but not the only issue.
I ended up sleeping ...
Transatlantic to Spain.this was the worst cruise we have been on ever! Be prepared tho stand in line no matter what you are doing!!!anytime dinning means anytime you wait in line for an hour to get a buzzer that makes you wait for another 40 minutes… every time you eat unless you go to the buffet! Buffet has same food every day and other dining rooms (taste and manhattan) are packed. We had a ...
We chose this cruise ( our first transatlantic) because of the itinerary. Interesting ports of call and the longest batch of sea days was four in a row, compared with some others of up to nine in a row.
The itinerary was great, Bermuda, Ponta Delgada, Madeira, Motril, Ibiza and Palma before arriving Barcelona. The call at Cadiz was cancelled due to strong winds, which was a pity, but safety ...
We enjoy TA and NCL had a pretty good itinerary. First time on NCL many people you spoke with before the cruise always were cautious on comment on NCL, now we understand.
the Epic has its well commented on issues, weird small cabins, dirty soot from stacks, we agree with all of these comments. This will be our first and last cruise with NCL as our biggest issues we’re with cruise lines poor ...
We chose this cruise because of the convenience of embarking from NYC, visiting fantastic European ports and being well within our budget. Crossing the Atlantic was not as rough as we expected because when we crossed in 2015, we had to hold the railings as we walked. Probably because we wore those patches for dizziness no one got seasick in my group.
The entertainment on the NCL Breakaway was ...
Booked a transatlantic fm NYC to Rome. The ship (Breakaway) is in need to major cleaning and updating. Food in complimentary restaurants, while plentiful, is bland and not usually very hot. Specialty restaurants a little better, but meals can take up to 3 hrs to complete. Even specialty menus are limited and not enticing. Onboard entertainment mediocre, don’t expect broadway quality talent. ...