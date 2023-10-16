  • Newsletter
New York (Manhattan) to USVI Cruise Reviews

3.5
Average
1,033 reviews

1-10 of 1,033 New York (Manhattan) to USVI Cruise Reviews

The ship and crew delivered!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

v3cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Chose this cruise to get away for a bit and go someplace warm. This cruise is sandwiched in between an iceland cruise already sailed and an alaskan cruise for next year. Also wanted to see Bermuda as I have not been there. Even though our itinerary was reversed and we ended up missing the stop in Bermuda because of weather the overall experience was above average. The shows, live music, and food ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Mini-Suite with Balcony

Avoid this ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Venezia

02nan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the convenience of traveling from NYC and the price seemed reasonable. We sailed with Carnival in the past and always enjoyed the cruise. As frequent cruise travelers, our recent cruise on Carnival Venezia was quite disappointing. The quality of the food and menu choices were mediocre, the best food on board was Guy's Burger Place on the Lido Deck. The Production ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

DO NOT WASTE MONEY

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

Usedtolovecruises
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

It was ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE!! Dirty rooms, horrible food, terrible service. I’ve been on a new NCL cruises and previously loved them. This made me never want to cruise again it was so bad. definitely will never be cruising with them again. PREMIUM wifi that cost $380 a person barely worked. A HUGE waste of money. Severely overpriced. Please book a cruise elsewhere and do not waste your money here. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Average cruising experience on Haven Penthouse

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

subint
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

What we liked - 1. Overall Haven experience onboard was good 2. Embarkation/Demarkation was quick and hassle free 3. Priority seating at shows and restaurants 4. Amazing room steward, he was better than our butler What we disliked - 1. Our room "Haven Penthouse Suite" was creaking whenever the ship was rolling. We had to complain to the Haven guest service and they sent ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Haven Penthouse Suite with Balcony

An amazing journey

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Venezia

HarlemRiverDrive
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I enjoy cruising and since I live in Manhattan, I jumped at the chance to cruise from my homeport. I live 20 minutes away via Uber. I usually fly to Florida, the West Coast. Asia or a European port. When Carnival or NCL are sailing from Manhattan, I book a cruise. I booked a terrazza cabin for hubby and I. The room was nicely appointed. Average size. The bed was comfortable. The room was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Great Ship and Crew, Not so with some Guests

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Venezia

uvwxyz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Carnival has put together a wonder ship with an Italian Venizia theme. The decor is just wonderful and welcomed change from the many other cruise lines we have sailed. We found the start of the cruise was well organized with passengers getting on by group assignment. Throughout the cruise we found the crew involved with our room and dining to be friendly and helpful. Each day included ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Disappointed NCL experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

John50 Traveler
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for a reunion of friends. Food - poor for specialty restaurants - meat entrees ordered were tough and chewy, Rib Eye and Pork Loin in Cagneys and NY Strip in Teppanyaki. Buffet food in Garden Cafe was average. Bar food in Local was average. Food in Manhattan, Savor and Taste were average. Wait staff - NCL did a poor job training their wait staff. Staff in Manhattan, Savor, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Review Ship Norwegian Joy & Call out a couple vacation heros

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

sbbkgreen
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I recently had the opportunity to embark on a cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy Cruise Ship, and I must say it was a mixed experience. While there were some aspects of the cruise that I found less than satisfying, there were also standout moments that made it memorable. Let's start with the less positive aspects of the cruise. The food at the buffet left much to be desired. It wasn't always ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Penthouse with Balcony

Being gluten sensitive on NCL's Joy.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

akebog
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised with a large group of 58 people. The 12 day re-positioning cruise left from NY & we flew home from Miami. I read many reviews about NCL's policy for people with gluten intolerance & felt safe going. I met with an assistant dining room manager & she met with me every night with the menus for the following day. I learned that NCL has a separate kitchen for preparing gluten free foods. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Awesome crew, beautiful ship!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

justmike57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it went to ports we hadn't been to. The weather wasn't great, lots of rain on a few port days. But the amenities on the ship more than compensated for the weather. The ship is beautiful and we found it easy to get around. Our favorite hangout spot was the Observation Lounge. It featured comfortable seating where we spent time reading, relaxing and watching panoramic ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

