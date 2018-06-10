  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

New York (Manhattan) to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
24 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 24 New York (Manhattan) to the USA Cruise Reviews

The best of the best cruise

Review for Viking Octantis to U.S.A.

User Avatar
howellad
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was an opportunity to see the Great Lakes area. Viking is in our view is the best of the best. Exceptional ship and amazing research done on board. Great dining and all-inclusive pricing. Amazing staff and staff to quest ratio is better than 2 to 1. The ship is the star of the cruise and the best ship we have ever sailed on. Historians on board made for an exceptional cruise and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Hudson River Fall Foliage

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
dogandwinelover
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we were hoping to be at the peak of fall foliage - it was moderate in most ports but you can't control the time of year when the leaves change! It was a very smooth sail - some very nice scenery and some really good tours. I could have skipped Albany and the docks are dismal. It was painful spending so much time there. We would have liked more time at Sleepy Hollow ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Constant Problems

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
dengel2955
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was completely not organized. Room problems, food problems, tour problems, plus bus problems. It appeared on one bus trip that the driver must not of been licensed to drive. I thought we were going to go over a cliff several times. Several crewmembers walked off the ship in the middle of the cruise. From what I heard the cruise director was fired and left the ship. All tours set up ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Never Again!

Review for Scenic Eclipse to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Worldlywise100
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked because we wanted to really experience ultimate luxury cruising but the facility of toys such as helicopters and submarine. We could not have been more disappointed. Facilities on board ship are very limited in terms of outside space and inside activities. There is no outside pool and the only inside one is bizarrely placed in the middle of a café. Paying guests were clearly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Not the cruise advertised!

Review for Insignia to U.S.A.

User Avatar
super-cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly I'd like to note I have cruised over 25 times and have never written a review or written to a cruise company with a complaint. However this cruise did not deliver on many aspects of what was offered. This cruise was advertised as 'Falls Splendour'. Sadly it had no splendour and we didn't see any of the fantastic autumn colours which we expected in Canada in October. When the cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

No Fall Wonder. Fall Danger Instead.

Review for Insignia to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Stansbop
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this NEWEngland/Canada cruise because of the Oceania reputation and the quieter atmosphere of a smaller ship. Oceanis surely scored very high in terms of their wonderful staff, excellent dining room, and delicious food. While some aspects of the Fall Wonder tour were great, none of the great things included the ship itself and certainly not the poor decision made by the Captain to cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Deceptive, Horrible Cruise ship

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Caroline Woodburn
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Friends had recommended this cruise line. AmericaCruise could not be blamed for the weather which was unsaleable. However, as we were could not go to Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, Block Island, we were 2 days in New Bedfore and 2 days in NewPort. The brochure stated most excursions were complimentary, but this is UNTRUE. The only complimentary excursion were walking tours. They ranged from ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin A

Atlantic Coastal Coves and Cottages aboard SS Insignia Summer 2018

Review for Insignia to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mrsmariahopkins
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Since you asked... We chose this cruise because of a 30 day price reduction. Empty nest therapy sessions and convalescence from an injury at our stage in life was much desired and needed respite. Oceania was recommended by my In-laws. We had sailed on The Riviera and loved it. When we called the agent they had great incentives and the next thing we knew we were packing for a long week ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Cruise ports interesting but cruise has something to be desired.

Review for Grande Caribe to U.S.A.

User Avatar
mbhsdca
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was one of the most expensive cruises we had been on. We had the worst cabin of all time, 73 sq ft. The cruise director must be new. She did not provide sufficient entertainment on board. Example, we had a good lecturer and he was given a time slot of 8:30PM and never during the long cruise days. He was helpful with the guests but not permitted to provide additional information. We only ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Trade offs for a unique itinerary

Review for Grande Caribe to U.S.A.

User Avatar
chenricks
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This trip was taken with a group of 11 early-mid 70's age friends from California who are all very experienced travelers. ( By the way, it was a VERY old crowd and we were younger and more active than most. Youngest couple was mid-50's and oldest mid-90s). We were attracted by the itinerary from NYC to Chicago by transiting, canals, rivers and the Great Lakes. Most people are not aware you can ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from New York (Manhattan) to the USA
New York (Manhattan) to the USA Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to the USA Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to the USA American Constitution Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to the USA American Constellation Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to the USA Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to the USA Norwegian Spirit Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent