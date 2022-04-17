Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May
Positive aspects
Cabin clean and steward always professional
All Crew great , couldn't do enough
Entertainment good to great most nights
Cunard insights good always something for everyone
Average
King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Cruise was picked by a family member. The itinerary looked and was, good. Boarding in Manhattan, with ports in Canada, N. Ireland, Ireland, Wales, U.K. and France. Problems, however, started before even boarding the ship. With a boarding window around 10:30 a.m., arrived on time, and was told that special paperwork had to be filled out because of the Canadian port and that there was a cost of ...
Everything you are reading in the reviews is the truth. Long wait lines, 4.5 hours of standing for myself and family with no explanations at all. Planned departure was April 19 at 4 pm. Actual departure after midnight. No drinking water available unless you purchased a case or two. Bypassed the first port of call with little to no explanation. Passengers being nickeled and dimes for every little ...
Note to Readers: This is a really long review of my husband and I’s first cruise. We traveled on the Norwegian Getaway from Manhattan to Bermuda from April 17th to April 24th, 2022. I decided to write as inclusive a review as I could to pay it forward to future readers. Prior to this cruise I devoured all the reviews, NCL forums, Facebook groups, and YouTube videos I could. This is my small way to ...
Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately.
So let's begin our journey:
Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
My husband and I took about 30 cruises with different cruise companies and Norwegian Getaway was the worst experience in cruising we ever had! First of all, the embarkation was horrible! Even though we completed all paperwork and uploaded negative Covid test results, pictures, etc prior to embarkation, it took us 6 and a half hours to get onboard! After standing 3 hours outside in the cold, ...
This was the worst cruise EVER. The only good thing was we had an awesome Cabin Steward.
We waited on line 4 hours to get on board the ship. Norwegian did not accept our negative Covid test results even though I called NCL to make sure the date would be acceptable for a Sunday departure. We had to pay an additional $150 and get tested there at the pier. We paid an additional $40 for a ...
Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2:
The Good
We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers;
The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch;
The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun;
The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
If this were our first cruise, we would never go cruising again.
The embarkation in NY is described as chaotic at best. Nothing indicates where you should go to drop off luggage (we parked for $200 at garage on W 58st and walked). The ship was at pier 88, and we asked a porter what to do, he said to drop bags and go to pier 90. No signs or NCL personnel anywhere directing. At pier 90, we ...
NEVER AGAIN TL;DR understaffed, overbooked, disorganized, rude, horrendous service, erroneous charges
This was my first cruise. My mother bought it as a gift for my sister's 50th birthday, which was in 2020. Obviously we couldn't go then, so we decided to do it now. First problem was the Bermuda Travel authority which needed to approve your application before you could board the ship. Clearly ...