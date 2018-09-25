We had gone on Princess in Jan, 2018 on the Panama Canal cruise and it was wonderful. We had a great mini-suite and the entertainment was great. Afternoon happy hour and music. This cruise which was classified an a club class upgrade was the most disappointing cruise we have been on. We did not receive the upgrades per the website. The robe were old, thread bare and one size fits all a small. ...
This made the third cruise we have had on the Royal. She is a beautiful vessel, but has flaws that won't go away. The most annoying issue is the size of the theatre - way too small on busy nights. Some nights we arrived 45 minutes prior to the show and had terrible seats. Most of the other entertainment venues are overflowing, also.Our cruise ran into usually cold weather, so the outdoor ...
We chose this cruise due to the ports and the deal we received. Upgraded 5 months out form bottom balcony to nighest Deluxe Balcony cabin x2. Service charge included for all and ~$200 shipboard credit. We loved each and every port visited. The Fall foliage was amazing. Cabot trail was probably the best. Upon arrival to Quebec they were already past peak foliage. The cruise ship is nice, it was our ...
We had an amazing experience on the Royal Princess. We had unparalleled service from the food service staff, our room attendant, guest services....everyone bent over backwards to ensure we were well cared for. Our room was beyond clean and the bed was so comfortable!
The 4 production shows were out of this world Broadway caliber shows.
The cruise director and his team interacted with the ...
We have cruised many times on Princess and, prior to this cruise, have enjoyed excellent meals and service in all areas of the ship. We have been on the Royal Princess on prior cruises and been pleased with the ship. On this cruise, however, something changed. The food quality was below average and was always served lukewarm. We saw many passengers send the food back to have it warmed up. The ...
It was rated the Best New England Cruise Land combination. Or so the advertisement said.
Best for them because they have cut quality of food, shows, room size, Just over all, poorly run. We will never cruise with princess again!!
Best thing the Cruise Director Matt O'. Matt did his best to keep up morale, tall order for someone trying to save a sinking ship. Food was not up to par and ...
My wife and I wanted to go on a cruise to New England and Canada in the fall of the year. So a group of us having had previous experience with Princess Cruises took this cruise. WE WERE NOT DISAPPOINTED. What a great time was had by all.
Individuals who made our very enjoyable were: Alhli, Hostess at the Symphony dining room; Oley Zhylenkou waiter at dinner (very entertaining); Dymteo ...
First trip since loss of husband. Wanted a relaxing US trip with 2 lady friends.
Ship was too large for us with 3500 passengers
Shows (entertainment) were great
Beautiful ship decor
Ship needed a game room where we could play cards, majjoung.
The library was not the room to play games in.
All positive but small towns didn't offer too much. Three stop we enjoyed were:
...
Fantastic cruise. We spent 5 days in New York before embarking the ship and we found it very easy to get from the city to the port. We used a private car from the hotel to get to the port as on the day of embarkation it was pouring with rain. Arrinving at the port our luggage was very quickly organised and the whole embarkation procedure went very smoothly.
We enjoyed all the ports we visited ...
This cruise was very good, with a few hick ups. The itinerary was excellent. The ports were great. The ship was beautiful. The staff other then a few were exceptional. The food was very good for the first seven out of ten days. After that it fizzled, some of the meat in the horizon court buffet was looking and tasting like it was reheated several times. But there salad and fruit was always very ...