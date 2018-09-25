  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
New York (Manhattan) Princess Royal Princess Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1672 reviews
7 Awards
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
14 reviews
Filters

1-10 of 14 New York (Manhattan) Princess Royal Princess Cruise Reviews

Cutback on amentiies

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Norma Laws
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We had gone on Princess in Jan, 2018 on the Panama Canal cruise and it was wonderful. We had a great mini-suite and the entertainment was great. Afternoon happy hour and music. This cruise which was classified an a club class upgrade was the most disappointing cruise we have been on. We did not receive the upgrades per the website. The robe were old, thread bare and one size fits all a small. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Nice ship with some obvious flaws

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
7960Ken
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This made the third cruise we have had on the Royal. She is a beautiful vessel, but has flaws that won't go away. The most annoying issue is the size of the theatre - way too small on busy nights. Some nights we arrived 45 minutes prior to the show and had terrible seats. Most of the other entertainment venues are overflowing, also.Our cruise ran into usually cold weather, so the outdoor ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fabulous cruise. Excellent weather and wonderful ports visited

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
tamsocal
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise due to the ports and the deal we received. Upgraded 5 months out form bottom balcony to nighest Deluxe Balcony cabin x2. Service charge included for all and ~$200 shipboard credit. We loved each and every port visited. The Fall foliage was amazing. Cabot trail was probably the best. Upon arrival to Quebec they were already past peak foliage. The cruise ship is nice, it was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

40th Anniversary Cruise

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Straubsd
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had an amazing experience on the Royal Princess. We had unparalleled service from the food service staff, our room attendant, guest services....everyone bent over backwards to ensure we were well cared for. Our room was beyond clean and the bed was so comfortable! The 4 production shows were out of this world Broadway caliber shows. The cruise director and his team interacted with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Below average food and poor service

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
mvhampton
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised many times on Princess and, prior to this cruise, have enjoyed excellent meals and service in all areas of the ship. We have been on the Royal Princess on prior cruises and been pleased with the ship. On this cruise, however, something changed. The food quality was below average and was always served lukewarm. We saw many passengers send the food back to have it warmed up. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Princess has dropped the ball. They are not the best, as was advertised.

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
ConnieZimp
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It was rated the Best New England Cruise Land combination. Or so the advertisement said. Best for them because they have cut quality of food, shows, room size, Just over all, poorly run. We will never cruise with princess again!! Best thing the Cruise Director Matt O'. Matt did his best to keep up morale, tall order for someone trying to save a sinking ship. Food was not up to par and ...
Read More

Response from TaylorW, Social Team, Princess Cruises

Hi ConnieZimp, we are truly sorry if you had an unsatisfactory experience onboard Royal Princess. We definitely intend for all guests to have a wonderful time during our cruises and wish you...

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Fall Cruise

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Whitedog24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I wanted to go on a cruise to New England and Canada in the fall of the year. So a group of us having had previous experience with Princess Cruises took this cruise. WE WERE NOT DISAPPOINTED. What a great time was had by all. Individuals who made our very enjoyable were: Alhli, Hostess at the Symphony dining room; Oley Zhylenkou waiter at dinner (very entertaining); Dymteo ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

10 day Canada/New England

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
BEVERLY ROSS
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

First trip since loss of husband. Wanted a relaxing US trip with 2 lady friends. Ship was too large for us with 3500 passengers Shows (entertainment) were great Beautiful ship decor Ship needed a game room where we could play cards, majjoung. The library was not the room to play games in. All positive but small towns didn't offer too much. Three stop we enjoyed were: ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Beautiful trip

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
tonkalee
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Fantastic cruise. We spent 5 days in New York before embarking the ship and we found it very easy to get from the city to the port. We used a private car from the hotel to get to the port as on the day of embarkation it was pouring with rain. Arrinving at the port our luggage was very quickly organised and the whole embarkation procedure went very smoothly. We enjoyed all the ports we visited ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Great cruise a little improvement needed

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
josandri
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was very good, with a few hick ups. The itinerary was excellent. The ports were great. The ship was beautiful. The staff other then a few were exceptional. The food was very good for the first seven out of ten days. After that it fizzled, some of the meat in the horizon court buffet was looking and tasting like it was reheated several times. But there salad and fruit was always very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

