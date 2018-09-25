Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

This cruise was very good, with a few hick ups. The itinerary was excellent. The ports were great. The ship was beautiful. The staff other then a few were exceptional. The food was very good for the first seven out of ten days. After that it fizzled, some of the meat in the horizon court buffet was looking and tasting like it was reheated several times. But there salad and fruit was always very ...