Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

For perspective, over the past 20+ years, my wife and I have now been on 13 NCL cruises, each of 11-30 days length; we have also been on 17 Celebrity/RCCL cruises, also of the same duration. We were very much looking forward to our first cruise on the Prima because it is relatively new, and for the several positive reviews of its cabins, and of the Indulge Food Court experience, among others. In ...