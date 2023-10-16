For perspective, over the past 20+ years, my wife and I have now been on 13 NCL cruises, each of 11-30 days length; we have also been on 17 Celebrity/RCCL cruises, also of the same duration. We were very much looking forward to our first cruise on the Prima because it is relatively new, and for the several positive reviews of its cabins, and of the Indulge Food Court experience, among others. In ...
The ship is new, beautiful, greatly designed and built. The bad is that NCL did offer incredible low prices in the last 3 or 4 weeks, after we had booked and overfilled the ship. It was very unconfortable not been able to get a seat at any bar, the shows, rock place, etc. I have cruised for more than 160 days with NCL, but my previous trips were before Covid 19, I am dissapointed with many things ...
NCL is definitely shifting the business model.. this ship was league's below in quality of spaces and services over previous NCL experiences (bliss, breakaway, spirit etc). Generally, the uplifts are extreme now.. general "complimentary" dining is much smaller and somewhat lowered quality. Perhaps 1/3 of ship is dedicated to Haven now and they visibly are dumbing down the included options in ...
We chose this cruise because of its duration and destinations. Be aware, if you book air (bogo) through NCL and your cruise price drops, you will not get any redress for this issue, you must book your air independently. Most cruisers on this cruise received a $500 cruise credit because prices dropped.
Chose this cruise for a reunion of friends.
Food - poor for specialty restaurants - meat entrees ordered were tough and chewy, Rib Eye and Pork Loin in Cagneys and NY Strip in Teppanyaki. Buffet food in Garden Cafe was average. Bar food in Local was average. Food in Manhattan, Savor and Taste were average.
I recently had the opportunity to embark on a cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy Cruise Ship, and I must say it was a mixed experience. While there were some aspects of the cruise that I found less than satisfying, there were also standout moments that made it memorable.
We cruised with a large group of 58 people. The 12 day re-positioning cruise left from NY & we flew home from Miami.
I read many reviews about NCL's policy for people with gluten intolerance & felt safe going. I met with an assistant dining room manager & she met with me every night with the menus for the following day. I learned that NCL has a separate kitchen for preparing gluten free foods. ...
We chose this cruise because it went to ports we hadn't been to. The weather wasn't great, lots of rain on a few port days. But the amenities on the ship more than compensated for the weather. The ship is beautiful and we found it easy to get around. Our favorite hangout spot was the Observation Lounge. It featured comfortable seating where we spent time reading, relaxing and watching panoramic ...
We chose this cruise for the ports and also the departure from New York as it gave us a chance to visit the Big Apple prior to sailing. We truly enjoyed the 14 night cruise. The ship turned 1 year during our stay. We upgraded to a premium deluxe balcony which was beautiful and was always kept very clean by our attentive stewart Armando. Dining options are plenty. The food was very good and we ...
Enchanted Nov 22 Review
Back home from the Nov 5-19 Enchanted from NY to Caribbean to Lauderdale:
So my assessment - I was very pleased with the cruise compared to our first post Covid in March 2022, which was a transatlantic on the REGAL. On the March Cruise, we missed three ports, had terrible Medallion service (received a refund) and the food was not Princess standard fare.
