New York (Manhattan) to Netherlands Cruise Reviews

113 reviews

1-10 of 113 New York (Manhattan) to Netherlands Cruise Reviews

The Good, The Bad, and .....

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

2 C Cruzers
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

For perspective, over the past 20+ years, my wife and I have now been on 13 NCL cruises, each of 11-30 days length; we have also been on 17 Celebrity/RCCL cruises, also of the same duration. We were very much looking forward to our first cruise on the Prima because it is relatively new, and for the several positive reviews of its cabins, and of the Indulge Food Court experience, among others. In ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great Ship but very Bad experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

DissapointedPastCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The ship is new, beautiful, greatly designed and built. The bad is that NCL did offer incredible low prices in the last 3 or 4 weeks, after we had booked and overfilled the ship. It was very unconfortable not been able to get a seat at any bar, the shows, rock place, etc. I have cruised for more than 160 days with NCL, but my previous trips were before Covid 19, I am dissapointed with many things ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Large Oceanview with Round Window

Last of many NCL cruises

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

Family cruiser 99
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

NCL is definitely shifting the business model.. this ship was league's below in quality of spaces and services over previous NCL experiences (bliss, breakaway, spirit etc). Generally, the uplifts are extreme now.. general "complimentary" dining is much smaller and somewhat lowered quality. Perhaps 1/3 of ship is dedicated to Haven now and they visibly are dumbing down the included options in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Traveled with children

Good to know.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

Jedp
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of its duration and destinations. Be aware, if you book air (bogo) through NCL and your cruise price drops, you will not get any redress for this issue, you must book your air independently. Most cruisers on this cruise received a $500 cruise credit because prices dropped. We were booked on a red eye both ways, dropped at airport 7 hrs before flight, unable to even ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointed NCL experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

John50 Traveler
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for a reunion of friends. Food - poor for specialty restaurants - meat entrees ordered were tough and chewy, Rib Eye and Pork Loin in Cagneys and NY Strip in Teppanyaki. Buffet food in Garden Cafe was average. Bar food in Local was average. Food in Manhattan, Savor and Taste were average. Wait staff - NCL did a poor job training their wait staff. Staff in Manhattan, Savor, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Review Ship Norwegian Joy & Call out a couple vacation heros

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

sbbkgreen
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I recently had the opportunity to embark on a cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy Cruise Ship, and I must say it was a mixed experience. While there were some aspects of the cruise that I found less than satisfying, there were also standout moments that made it memorable. Let's start with the less positive aspects of the cruise. The food at the buffet left much to be desired. It wasn't always ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Penthouse with Balcony

Being gluten sensitive on NCL's Joy.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

akebog
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised with a large group of 58 people. The 12 day re-positioning cruise left from NY & we flew home from Miami. I read many reviews about NCL's policy for people with gluten intolerance & felt safe going. I met with an assistant dining room manager & she met with me every night with the menus for the following day. I learned that NCL has a separate kitchen for preparing gluten free foods. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Awesome crew, beautiful ship!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Joy

justmike57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it went to ports we hadn't been to. The weather wasn't great, lots of rain on a few port days. But the amenities on the ship more than compensated for the weather. The ship is beautiful and we found it easy to get around. Our favorite hangout spot was the Observation Lounge. It featured comfortable seating where we spent time reading, relaxing and watching panoramic ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

Excellent holiday on Enchanted Princess

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Enchanted Princess

Restigouche
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the ports and also the departure from New York as it gave us a chance to visit the Big Apple prior to sailing. We truly enjoyed the 14 night cruise. The ship turned 1 year during our stay. We upgraded to a premium deluxe balcony which was beautiful and was always kept very clean by our attentive stewart Armando. Dining options are plenty. The food was very good and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

An almost perfect cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Enchanted Princess

jdavid
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Enchanted Nov 22 Review Back home from the Nov 5-19 Enchanted from NY to Caribbean to Lauderdale: So my assessment - I was very pleased with the cruise compared to our first post Covid in March 2022, which was a transatlantic on the REGAL. On the March Cruise, we missed three ports, had terrible Medallion service (received a refund) and the food was not Princess standard fare. I would ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

