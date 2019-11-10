  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
New York (Manhattan) Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
598 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 598 New York (Manhattan) Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

QM2 disappointed 2nd time round

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
iaimcixl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May Positive aspects Cabin clean and steward always professional All Crew great , couldn't do enough Entertainment good to great most nights Cunard insights good always something for everyone Average King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Canadian Discovery Tour - TOTALLY FALSE ADVERTISING!!!

Review for Viking Octantis to Canada & New England

User Avatar
mcpats
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We book and paid for an expedition cruise and received less than a repositioning cruise. We book the cruise over 2 years ago at which time Viking advised that most of the tours were included in our fare. Then 30 days before the cruise, Viking was charging for the tours that we had wanted and others they had simply cancelled. Totally false advertising. Viking either has no clue what expedition ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn aspects of your voyage did not meet expectation, mcpats, and are grateful that you've taken the time to share your detailed feedback. While itinerary changes do sometimes...

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Good, Not Great

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chatdad
10+ Cruises

Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately. So let's begin our journey: Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sea Beats Shore

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RN4Clifton
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2: The Good We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers; The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch; The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun; The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Cunard put the health of guests and crew as the first priority.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
gillwu
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

COVID-19 has disrupted all cruises and cruise lines, even those that are COVID-19 free. Cunard’s QM2 is no exception. We missed ports. The voyage was cancelled very early in Fremantle, Australia. We remained COVID-19 free. However, in spite of the (early on) wishes of us passengers, Cunard always put the health of the passengers and the crew first. We all know that cruise liners are not all ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

A Terrible and Expensive Disappointment

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
menashe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our 5th cruise on the QM2 and possibly our 40th cruise overall. The Queen has clearly lost her crown. The ship is aging and needs refurbishing. Seating in the Illuminations theater needs to be fixed so they stay upright, need to be reupholstered; the public areas need to be kept free of detritus and stray bits of food and/or personal effects; the food in the main dining room was absolutely ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

A Brilliant Experience

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ClipperinSFO
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second crossing on QM2, having sailed two years ago Westbound in December. The Atlantic in December *is* the destination for us as much as the QM2 herself, and neither disappointed. Perhaps because this was my second trip on QM2, I found the ship even more beautiful than I remembered. I noticed more of the details and the design and was constantly amazed and enchanted. So many ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Elegance on the High Seas

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JT1101
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This is a short review of Queen Mary 2 after having completed four Transatlantic crossings on her, with the most recent one being the December 8 to 15 2019 run from New York to Southampton. First, the ship. Queen Mary 2 is not a cruise ship. She is an Ocean Liner. What does that mean? It means she is built differently than cruise ships. She is longer for her width, her freeboard (the distance ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

If you want thumping and noise coming from the deck above, choose cabin 11110

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Im On Vacation
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

What a horrible location. I have sailed on QM2 many many times and usually ask for a balcony cabin in the Forward Section of the ship. This time however I wasn't so picky and 11110 was my assigned balcony cabin. From the second night to the second to last (12 nites), the maintenance staff was doing work on the deck above me. Right above my cabin. The knocking and banging and dragging of deck ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Never Again

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Clipper Chick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The transatlantic crossing was part of a two ship round trip to USA, Bermuda and Bahamas. The first part was a faultless sailing on Celebrity Silhouette. All the crew were welcoming and friendly. so good I am going again with Celebrity next Year. Then what a change. The crew on Queen Mary could barely look at anyone. The captain was most unwelcoming and it filtered down from there. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

