Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Gem

The cruise was great the food was great entertainment was awesome. Now the 20.00 a day gratuities was very strange. We were told the crew does not recieve the gratuities we were charged. We asked several of the servers they told us they only got what the contract stated. We went to the front desk filled out a form stating we would do our own gratuities and we did you have to hand them cash or they ...