We booked the world cruise for 116 nights but are home now after the horror show put up by this cruise company. We decided to come back in 80days because,the ship kept on running out of food. No choice for vegetarians except for salad (which is good for cows not human being). Ran out of fruit juices. Cancelled 10ports. Food if ever it was available it was inedible as it was under cooked. ...
We had sailed on Rhine with Viking so did not hesitate to take this cruise. Can't say enough about this terrific line.
The ship itself...Neptune... was so clean and fresh both inside and out that one would think it was brand new.
Left from Manhattan Cruise Terminal after the easiest and quickest embarkation we have experienced.
We were upgraded to a Penthouse Verandah stateroom. (First ...
Always wanted to cruise on QM2 and we chose to do this for our Golden Wedding celebration. We booked a Princess Grill Suite. Whilst we thoroughly enjoyed our cruise sailing on QM2 did not come up to my expectation. The ship itself had a significant amount of rust showing on the superstructure and a number of the seating areas needed reupholstering. Our suite was quite spacious but there were ...
This was our 34th cruise and several of them have been crossings on the Queen Mary 2. We chose this crossing to get us to Europe for an extended stay.
There were no surprises, pleasant or otherwise. Overall we were pleased. Some positives: Embarkation was smooth and efficient. Maybe Cunard has solved some of the problems that used to plague Brooklyn departures. The ship is in excellent ...
We did the crossing from nyc to Southampton on Sept. 15th. The service was outstanding along with the entertainment from the National Symphony Orchestra. I think we were some of the youngest guests at 66,but it was a great ride. The food was excellent. We bought the beverage pkg. and think we drank more than normal so we could get our monies worth. The shower was very small in a Britannia balcony ...
Once again we had a wonderful relaxing cruise on QM2. Have been on it many times.The embarkation in New York went very Smoothly for us. (we are diamond members)
there were long lines for other people to enter the ship, felt sorry for them, heard many complaints.The ship is quite old, if you look for 'Luxury" it's not there , but still very nice.
we were on the 12th deck with a balcony-club ...
There are no bells and whistles like water slides or skating rinks on the QM2. But there is ball room dancing with a live band every evening, a show every night in the large theater, a jazz trio in the bar, piano players in the lounges, and an oldies band in the late night club. Definitely an older crowd. But there is a full children's area and teen lounge, both well supervised. Even the only ...
I choose a transatlantic cruise onboard the magnificent QM2 which departed New York in mid June. I was looking for a complete break after a particularly hectic period and couldn’t have imagined how thoroughly revitalising the experience would end up being.
I travelled solo and was amazed at the sheer quantity and variety of things to do - along with the choice to do as much or as little as you ...
I was SO bored. I don't fly so this was my only way of getting back from the US but it was deathly dull. The only good thing was how well it copes with rough seas - you would hardly know we were in a storm but it was just so dull, dull, dull. The foreign TV channels were showing blockbuster movies but the English film channel was showing deathly dull art house movies. The lectures were really ...
I had always wanted to do a transatlantic crossing. My 60th birthday was my excuse and the fact the QM2 has single cabins now. My single cabin on the third deck was lovely. It was spacious had two large windows. It wad lively waking up each day and watching the changing ocean. The bed was comfortable. I'd read horror stories about embarkation but it could not have been easier. I was straight ...