Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Once again we had a wonderful relaxing cruise on QM2. Have been on it many times.The embarkation in New York went very Smoothly for us. (we are diamond members) there were long lines for other people to enter the ship, felt sorry for them, heard many complaints.The ship is quite old, if you look for 'Luxury" it's not there , but still very nice. we were on the 12th deck with a balcony-club ...