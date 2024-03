Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

We chose this cruise because of the convenience of embarking from NYC, visiting fantastic European ports and being well within our budget. Crossing the Atlantic was not as rough as we expected because when we crossed in 2015, we had to hold the railings as we walked. Probably because we wore those patches for dizziness no one got seasick in my group. The entertainment on the NCL Breakaway was ...