New York (Manhattan) Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 New York (Manhattan) Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Canadian Discovery Tour - TOTALLY FALSE ADVERTISING!!!

Review for Viking Octantis to Canada & New England

User Avatar
mcpats
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We book and paid for an expedition cruise and received less than a repositioning cruise. We book the cruise over 2 years ago at which time Viking advised that most of the tours were included in our fare. Then 30 days before the cruise, Viking was charging for the tours that we had wanted and others they had simply cancelled. Totally false advertising. Viking either has no clue what expedition ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn aspects of your voyage did not meet expectation, mcpats, and are grateful that you've taken the time to share your detailed feedback. While itinerary changes do sometimes...

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

An awesome trip to the Galapagos

Review for National Geographic Endeavour II to Galapagos

User Avatar
sasha727435
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recommended by friends as the best trip to the Galapagos. Nary a complaint from me or my traveling companion - it was really fantastic. Ship was attractive and comfortable, naturalists were well informed and congenial, food was surprisingly delicious, and coordination of all our various activies on land and on water was well orchestrated throughout. I especially enjoyed all the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

