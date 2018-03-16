We book and paid for an expedition cruise and received less than a repositioning cruise. We book the cruise over 2 years ago at which time Viking advised that most of the tours were included in our fare. Then 30 days before the cruise, Viking was charging for the tours that we had wanted and others they had simply cancelled. Totally false advertising. Viking either has no clue what expedition ...
Recommended by friends as the best trip to the Galapagos. Nary a complaint
from me or my traveling companion - it was really fantastic. Ship was attractive
and comfortable, naturalists were well informed and congenial, food was surprisingly
delicious, and coordination of all our various activies on land and on water was well orchestrated throughout.
I especially enjoyed all the ...