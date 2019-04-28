  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

New York (Manhattan) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
65 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 65 New York (Manhattan) to Europe Cruise Reviews

What an awesome cruise!

Review for Norwegian Escape to Europe - All

User Avatar
Dreamer 2022
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This transatlantic cruise was 3 years in the making! Twice canceled and then the ship's grounding almost didn't make it! But the trip finally came together. For the first time ever I put in a bid to upgrade and we won! We moved from a regular aft balcony to a Haven penthouse aft balcony. It was our first time in the Haven,but it won't be our last. The trip started on the wrong shoe when the day ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: The Haven Deluxe Owner's Suite with Large Balcony

Never Cruise NCL again

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

User Avatar
Lucifer666
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise was picked by a family member. The itinerary looked and was, good. Boarding in Manhattan, with ports in Canada, N. Ireland, Ireland, Wales, U.K. and France. Problems, however, started before even boarding the ship. With a boarding window around 10:30 a.m., arrived on time, and was told that special paperwork had to be filled out because of the Canadian port and that there was a cost of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Our worst cruise ever

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - All

User Avatar
1442hart
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised many times with NCL. I’m a platinum member and we have always enjoyed our previous cruises, however ;this cruise was not not up to par. Every concern had required two or more calls to get someone to address the problems in our ADA balcony cabin. The shower flooded, banging in the wall entailed completely breaking down our sliding door and adjacent wall, and the shower door ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Epic Engine Problems

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - All

User Avatar
andrewjb1
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

We just returned from the Epic transatlantic. So positives first: Not so many people sailing, approx 1400 on a ship that has the capacity of over 4000 so there was always plenty of seats available in the bars and lounges and the bar and restaurant service was quick and all the staff were friendly. Food was pretty much up to the usual Norwegian Cruise Line standard which is better than some ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Weird ship

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - All

User Avatar
marc555
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A nice transatlantic cruise. I will cut NCL some slack as I know cruising is just resuming and things are still pretty unsettled. Besides we missed a port (Azores) due to bad weather so we had (too) many sea days which became quite monotonous. We've taken a repositioning cruise on NCL twice before, so I can compare to previous years. My main complaint is that the food was definitely worse than ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Still My Favorite Ship!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Karenallover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were on QM2 for the 21-day roundtrip cruise from NYC to Norway. This was our first voyage back on QM2 since the refit. She received a very nice face-lift along with improvements in food and cabins. (A few quibbles will be noted) Top 5 things both husband & I liked: Food across the venues was very good to fantastic. Party band (Purple Haze) played fun mix of funky Motown, disco and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

First time cruiser

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Maggie Malone
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My first impressions began with late lunch on embarkation day in Kings Court. Dodging employees with food carts, they didn’t give way for guests - to the point of being dangerous. Good food selections available, although meat over cooked to toughness. First day party impressive poolside and music was excellent as we watched NYC fade away. Our eight-person seating companions at dinner each ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Transatlantic Solo

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
NYC Voyager
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I choose a transatlantic cruise onboard the magnificent QM2 which departed New York in mid June. I was looking for a complete break after a particularly hectic period and couldn’t have imagined how thoroughly revitalising the experience would end up being. I travelled solo and was amazed at the sheer quantity and variety of things to do - along with the choice to do as much or as little as you ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Ocean Crossing

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Europe - All

User Avatar
sskinner
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise so that my veteran husband could visit Normandy and the American Cemetary. Flew into NYC day before cruise. Embarkation was exhausting. Long lines. Ditto didembarkation. We loved our balcony cabin! Comfy bed and fresh bedding everyday. Kudos to Yu!!! Def didnt pack the right clothes! We needed warmer things incl jackets and sweaters. Even gloves! Cold and rainy and stormy ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Noro virus ... unappetizing food ... mundane shows

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Europe - All

User Avatar
viicckkii
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The itinerary was exactly what I was looking for. However, as soon as we were on board, the upsell was relentless. I began to feel very very pressured and uncomfortable. The cruise across the Atlantic was wild. However, it was unnerving when the captain came on and said he didn't anticipate the weather. We were rocking bad ... 12 to 15 ft waves. I thought they could avoid those issues. Then ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from New York (Manhattan) to Europe
New York (Manhattan) to Europe Norwegian Escape Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to Europe Norwegian Escape Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to Europe Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to Europe Carnival Miracle Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to Europe Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Reviews
New York (Manhattan) to Europe Norwegian Gem Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.