Myself and my wife both tested positive one day after the debarkation. The covid 19 rules were not enforced anywhere even in small bars with a high energy atmosphere singing and dancing. There were people three times the capacity in Syd bar at any performance. We were literally inches from each other faces without masks. My wife and myself were the only one wearing a mask. 99.9% of people were not ...
That was my first drive-in cruise. No airplane from Montreal just drive to NY and find a not to expensive parking spot. We found one at 3 blocks away for 195$ for 7 days. The check-in/boarding was slow, always like that said people around who knew the place. And it was very cold, that was the last polar vortex of the season. Leaving from NY downtown is very fantastic. The 2 first days of the ...
I choose this cruise because I wanted to go to the 5 islands they offered. But my disappointment started 2 months before when they changed 3 of the islands, the 3 that I was looking forward to because they were the ones I hadn’t visited. Well then after 3 hours in line before we got on the ship, they canceled another island. One that they replace in the beginning. No reason or offer for the ...
This was our 13th cruise but first back since covid hit. We thought it would be somewhat safe with all passengers tested and vaxed. We had a great time and enjoyed being back on the ocean and not having to cook. We thought the food was excellent. We had no problem eating healthy with salads for lunch in the buffet and making healthy choices in the dining room. We enjoyed all the entertainment in ...
I can't even begin to express how amazing this trip was. We had been delayed since March 15th 2020, We were nervous about sailing again with a pandemic in the back ground. On board the ship I met The general manager Mario markovic, He was telling me about all the safety procedures that they have in place. He told me that the officers are not even allowed to eat together, For the safety and the ...
We all understand during Covid and the resuming of cruising again that you have to be flexible with the itinerary changes. We all sign and agree in the fine print under terms and conditions that the cruise lines has the right to change itinerary at will. I have status with both NCL and Royal Caribbean and have been on dozens of cruises. On my most recent cruise in March 2022 on the Gem, two ...
Grey, Cold and dreary in New York. Booked the two bedroom Haven even though there was only the two of us because I got a nice discount through the Casino. The room is great ( two bathrooms and walk-in showers) tiny balcony but we spent every nice weather moment on the upstairs sundeck. Only the first morning and Last afternoon was too cold to sit outside. The food in the Haven restaurant is ...
We are very grateful of the good service we received and would like to commend some people who were over and beyond the duty when it came to excellent service @ We'd like to thank Sandra Machorro Garcia - Bar Waiter, she is so pleasant to talk to she made sure I always had a drink and never a dry mouth, Ricky Lising and Eugene Prosperoso - waiters at Moderno and Reinelyn Beronilla assistant ...
I was very reluctant to cruise considering the ongoing pandemic. When I got the invitation from NCL that they are now open for sailing, I was reluctant for my health and the probability of being exposed to Covid.
I am a NCL Latitude Member.I have sailed on several occasions to different places, not to mention, in different Norwegian cruise ships. The one factor that convinced me to go ,was my ...
Sailing in a time of Covid is risky and requires patience, open mindedness and a sense of humor. Ports come and go, the weather is throwing curves and you have to just lay back and go with the flow.
The ship sailed with about 25% of normal passenger load. (for some reason on the sea days you still cannot get a chair poolside). There are more crew than cruizers, and the dining rooms are ...