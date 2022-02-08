  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
New York (Manhattan) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 5,593 New York (Manhattan) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

covid 19

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Bahamas

User Avatar
ikit12002
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Myself and my wife both tested positive one day after the debarkation. The covid 19 rules were not enforced anywhere even in small bars with a high energy atmosphere singing and dancing. There were people three times the capacity in Syd bar at any performance. We were literally inches from each other faces without masks. My wife and myself were the only one wearing a mask. 99.9% of people were not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Average

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Bahamas

User Avatar
xrayone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

That was my first drive-in cruise. No airplane from Montreal just drive to NY and find a not to expensive parking spot. We found one at 3 blocks away for 195$ for 7 days. The check-in/boarding was slow, always like that said people around who knew the place. And it was very cold, that was the last polar vortex of the season. Leaving from NY downtown is very fantastic. The 2 first days of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not happy

Review for Norwegian Gem to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
flgrandma1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I choose this cruise because I wanted to go to the 5 islands they offered. But my disappointment started 2 months before when they changed 3 of the islands, the 3 that I was looking forward to because they were the ones I hadn’t visited. Well then after 3 hours in line before we got on the ship, they canceled another island. One that they replace in the beginning. No reason or offer for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Response to covid

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Bahamas

User Avatar
briana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 13th cruise but first back since covid hit. We thought it would be somewhat safe with all passengers tested and vaxed. We had a great time and enjoyed being back on the ocean and not having to cook. We thought the food was excellent. We had no problem eating healthy with salads for lunch in the buffet and making healthy choices in the dining room. We enjoyed all the entertainment in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Absolutely magnificent, Probably one of the best trips I've ever taken. High regard to safety, While insuring the most incredibly fun trip ever, 5 stars NCL. Ty for outstanding service delicious food and amazing fun time

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Bahamas

User Avatar
Carlo and Erin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I can't even begin to express how amazing this trip was. We had been delayed since March 15th 2020, We were nervous about sailing again with a pandemic in the back ground. On board the ship I met The general manager Mario markovic, He was telling me about all the safety procedures that they have in place. He told me that the officers are not even allowed to eat together, For the safety and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Thieves who keep your taxes and port charges!

Review for Norwegian Gem to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Cruiser_411
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We all understand during Covid and the resuming of cruising again that you have to be flexible with the itinerary changes. We all sign and agree in the fine print under terms and conditions that the cruise lines has the right to change itinerary at will. I have status with both NCL and Royal Caribbean and have been on dozens of cruises. On my most recent cruise in March 2022 on the Gem, two ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Great getaway on the Getaway

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Bahamas

User Avatar
Treasure Hunter
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Grey, Cold and dreary in New York. Booked the two bedroom Haven even though there was only the two of us because I got a nice discount through the Casino. The room is great ( two bathrooms and walk-in showers) tiny balcony but we spent every nice weather moment on the upstairs sundeck. Only the first morning and Last afternoon was too cold to sit outside. The food in the Haven restaurant is ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

The cruise was great & long needed. My husband and I were treated like Royalty

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Bahamas

User Avatar
de101958
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We are very grateful of the good service we received and would like to commend some people who were over and beyond the duty when it came to excellent service @ We'd like to thank Sandra Machorro Garcia - Bar Waiter, she is so pleasant to talk to she made sure I always had a drink and never a dry mouth, Ricky Lising and Eugene Prosperoso - waiters at Moderno and Reinelyn Beronilla assistant ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Getaway during Pandemic

Review for Norwegian Gem to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Iamitos
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I was very reluctant to cruise considering the ongoing pandemic. When I got the invitation from NCL that they are now open for sailing, I was reluctant for my health and the probability of being exposed to Covid. I am a NCL Latitude Member.I have sailed on several occasions to different places, not to mention, in different Norwegian cruise ships. The one factor that convinced me to go ,was my ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Garden Villa

Once in a lifetime

Review for Norwegian Gem to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Tugchef
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Sailing in a time of Covid is risky and requires patience, open mindedness and a sense of humor. Ports come and go, the weather is throwing curves and you have to just lay back and go with the flow. The ship sailed with about 25% of normal passenger load. (for some reason on the sea days you still cannot get a chair poolside). There are more crew than cruizers, and the dining rooms are ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

