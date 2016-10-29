We wanted this itinerary for its stops in South and Central America and that was the right thing for us to do, as we've
been to the Caribbean so many time. Roatan was a highlight as was Costa Rica, but the Panama Canal is a LONG and mostly boring way to get to the Pacific Ocean. We did by Excursion and glad we did, once you have gone on a canal cruise in Europe, it's the same experience and not ...
It is a shame to rate the review 2 Stars when it could have easily been 5 Stars, however for the Strictly Kosher traveler the kosher food was at best marginal, and most times third world. I n all fairness if you are not a kosher traveler then this trip would be fantastic. The ship is hugh, modern, clean, and very exciting shows and entertainment...but if your a kosher traveler you 're going to ...
Overall cruise was good. Ship is very elegant n beautiful, entertainment good, lots to do like bumper cars, North star skating assimulator and much more. Food was just ok for us. Service not so great. Shopping was good n enjoyed all ports. Great experience-glad we did it-not worried about going again. (n we r advid cruisers-atleast 3 ayr) balcony cabin was nice with good storage cabinets . ...
I choose this cruise because of the port of calls and the length of the cruise . however most of our excursions were cancelled due to lack of interest the average age was mid seventy's and they are not able to go snorkeling and hiking and so we were given refunds and left to find last minute things to do this was not Royal Caribbeans fault but it takes away from our vacation the other thing was ...
The dining program on Anthem of the Seas is a horrible, dreadful and unpleasant. Royal Caribbean MUST change this major problem. My husband and I are Diamond level cruisers who detested the moving from restaurant to restaurant each evening. We had uneven service and never got to know our servers at the restaurants. Several individual gave outstanding and exceptional service but the ...
We have been on 15 cruises previously, mostly with RRC or Celebrity.
We wanted and liked the 2 or 3 days at sea on both ends of the cruise.
Its really relaxing to "book-end" your itinerary with days at sea.
It also gives you a chance to explore all the features of the ship.
Coming from Vancouver, or any where in the West, it was easy to get to the New Jersey port through ...
We chose this cruise because of the ports, reasonable price, new ship with many innovations, classic dining with restaurant changes, fabulous entertainment. Dru Pavlov, the cruise director, is outstanding. Our interior room w/virtual balcony was a pleasant surprise. It was small but comfortable. The virtual balcony is great.
We particularly enjoyed everything about 270, a large ...
It was easy to get to Bayonne, NJ, our port of embarkation. We were surprised how quickly we boarded the Anthem of the Seas for the start of our 12 day cruise. My wife and I were extremely surprised again on how thoughtfully the ship was designed; it's deck-by-deck floor plan and the ease to which we could navigate around the ship. All of the ship's crew were friendly and helpful.
The ...
Ship is ultra modern and very high tech, however, you are getting less and less for your money.
Stateroom very nice, but the balcony was obstructed yet the cost was there.
Stateroom attendant was extremely friendly, helpful and very courtious.
Restaurants are plentiful on this ship with a handful that you don't have to pay for, but no formal dining room for the complimentary restaurants, ...
This was our annual Family Cruise. It was chosen due to length (12-nights), departure port (Cape Liberty, Bayonne, NJ - close to most Family Members), and the variety of Ports-of-Call (for our party of 10, out of the six ports of call, there was at least one port that a member had not visited previously, if not more). The fact that most had not sailed on the Anthem of the Seas was an added ...