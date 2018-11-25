  • Newsletter
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to USVI Cruise Reviews

3.7
Average
110 reviews

1-10 of 110 Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to USVI Cruise Reviews

The food leaves a lot to be desired

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

martincrab
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as we had been on trips last year on both Cunard and NCL and wanted to try something different. Overall, the ship was lovely, but the quality of the food left a lot to be desired. The Anthem is a great ship if you want to be entertained. There is lots to do and the shows we saw were all amazing. We also did the escape room, bumber cars and i-fly activities, which you can ...
Sail Date: January 2024

Great Destinations, very nice ship with a lot to offer.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

LisaandRob
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This ship was nice! The destinations were great and the staff was amazing! The food was great, my only complaint about food is the Buffet closes at 8:30pm and Johnny Rockets is NOT complimentary. There is a lot to do on this ship, 3 pools total, a skydive experience, surf experience, and bumper cars in which you are only allowed to ride once. There is also a rock climb wall and the “North ...
Sail Date: February 2022

OK Cruise, not too crowded, good shows, so-so food

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

LB_NJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted a last-minute getaway where we could drive to the port. The ship was not very crowded due to COVID. This was a significant plus since it meant we could get a lounger by the pool. Easy to get into shows, easy and quickly to get on and off the ship at ports, etc. If the ship was at full capacity, I am pretty sure the ratings would have dropped. Loved almost all the shows. Usually, ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Never going North to go South again!!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

Caprice1409
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

It was 11 nights, we usually enjoy time on the Ship and it was a good price. When we got off the plane, it was 27 and snowing. The next morning it was still snowing, it cost $65.00 to go 12 miles to the Ship. For the first 4 days, it was cold on the ship, once down in the Caribean, it was Great! On the return trip, we ran back into the cold, and that was when a Nor-Easter hit New York. The ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Definitely Maybe

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

Ellen Wasco
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

An 11 day cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas leaving the frigid cold temperatures for the sunny eastern Caribbean, what could be better? Well, while the ship is amazing, the crew friendly and exceptionally hard working (except for one of the bartenders in the Bionic Bar...more on that later) there are definitely some pros and cons to this experience. First the good stuff. As I ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Don't expect an Oasis class cruise.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

Tom &amp; Mary
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

20+ cruises. 25 minute backup to get into the parking lot. After that, nice speedy embarkation. Beautiful ship, easy to get around. Lots of people, but did not ever feel rushed or crowded. Very disappointed in Shows. Oasis has great Broadway type shows. Anthem elected to go a different way. The shows included Spectra's Cabaret with the lead performer, a man dressed as a woman, ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Very disappointed in dining room standard

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

NanaShell56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is the third time on this ship. We love the shows and entertainment first and foremost. This years cast were outstanding. Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth. The cabin was a good standard. Ship is very clean. Formal nights are included and we are amazed that people still, and are not turned away, go into a main dining room in shorts and flip flops. They could eat in ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Felt Like Celebrities

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

PMS19
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We did not explore Bayonne before our cruise, (we hate cities)... LOL. Our embarkation and disembarkations went very well. We had an accessible room which was large enough for our son to maneuver in his wheelchair. We dined each evening in The Grande, the waiters we had were awesome! We eat a vegan diet so we were very pampered there. We had special meals each night, but our son does not ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Great except for the loud music

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

Tigerpuss
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because of the deal on free gratuities. I hate that I have to pay double as a solo traveler, however. I decided to splurge on a balcony cabin, and in that I was not disappointed. I was in 6520, and except for hearing rehearsals in the theater, it was generally quiet. My cabin attendant Estefie was excellent, as she couldn't do enough for me. I liked the size of the cabin, ...
Sail Date: November 2018

An amazing ship ruined by a few people

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

DottyM
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This ship should really listen to what their customers say!!! Alot of people understand that formal night is not for everyone but dressing in singlet tops and shorts for dinner - dressing like this is totally unacceptable. So Royal Caribbean listen to what we are saying, a dress code is for everyone not some arrogant people. I found the food ok for dinner, we went in Silk and Wonderland, but ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

