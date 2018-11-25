We chose this cruise as we had been on trips last year on both Cunard and NCL and wanted to try something different. Overall, the ship was lovely, but the quality of the food left a lot to be desired.
The Anthem is a great ship if you want to be entertained. There is lots to do and the shows we saw were all amazing. We also did the escape room, bumber cars and i-fly activities, which you can ...
This ship was nice! The destinations were great and the staff was amazing! The food was great, my only complaint about food is the Buffet closes at 8:30pm and Johnny Rockets is NOT complimentary. There is a lot to do on this ship, 3 pools total, a skydive experience, surf experience, and bumper cars in which you are only allowed to ride once. There is also a rock climb wall and the “North ...
Wanted a last-minute getaway where we could drive to the port.
The ship was not very crowded due to COVID. This was a significant plus since it meant we could get a lounger by the pool. Easy to get into shows, easy and quickly to get on and off the ship at ports, etc. If the ship was at full capacity, I am pretty sure the ratings would have dropped.
Loved almost all the shows. Usually, ...
It was 11 nights, we usually enjoy time on the Ship and it was a good price. When we got off the plane, it was 27 and snowing. The next morning it was still snowing, it cost $65.00 to go 12 miles to the Ship. For the first 4 days, it was cold on the ship, once down in the Caribean, it was Great! On the return trip, we ran back into the cold, and that was when a Nor-Easter hit New York. The ...
An 11 day cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas leaving the frigid cold temperatures for the sunny eastern Caribbean, what could be better? Well, while the ship is amazing, the crew friendly and exceptionally hard working (except for one of the bartenders in the Bionic Bar...more on that later) there are definitely some pros and cons to this experience.
First the good stuff. As I ...
20+ cruises.
25 minute backup to get into the parking lot. After that, nice speedy embarkation.
Beautiful ship, easy to get around. Lots of people, but did not ever feel rushed or crowded.
Very disappointed in Shows. Oasis has great Broadway type shows. Anthem elected to go a different way. The shows included Spectra's Cabaret with the lead performer, a man dressed as a woman, ...
This is the third time on this ship. We love the shows and entertainment first and foremost. This years cast were outstanding. Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth. The cabin was a good standard. Ship is very clean.
Formal nights are included and we are amazed that people still, and are not turned away, go into a main dining room in shorts and flip flops. They could eat in ...
We did not explore Bayonne before our cruise, (we hate cities)... LOL. Our embarkation and disembarkations went very well. We had an accessible room which was large enough for our son to maneuver in his wheelchair.
We dined each evening in The Grande, the waiters we had were awesome! We eat a vegan diet so we were very pampered there. We had special meals each night, but our son does not ...
I chose this cruise because of the deal on free gratuities. I hate that I have to pay double as a solo traveler, however. I decided to splurge on a balcony cabin, and in that I was not disappointed. I was in 6520, and except for hearing rehearsals in the theater, it was generally quiet. My cabin attendant Estefie was excellent, as she couldn't do enough for me. I liked the size of the cabin, ...
This ship should really listen to what their customers say!!!
Alot of people understand that formal night is not for everyone but dressing in singlet tops and shorts for dinner - dressing like this is totally unacceptable. So Royal Caribbean listen to what we are saying, a dress code is for everyone not some arrogant people.
I found the food ok for dinner, we went in Silk and Wonderland, but ...