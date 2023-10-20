  • Newsletter
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3,352 reviews

1-10 of 3,352 Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to the USA Cruise Reviews

Pick the best ship for you- Anthem of Seas review Dec 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

lizmom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are a senior couple in our late 70s who have mostly cruised Celebrity over the past years. Have also cruised HAL, and earlier Princess, NCL and Carnival. we are Elite Plus on Celebrity. this year we decided to try RCL Anthem of Seas as we could sail from Bayonne NJ and also have a lot of celebrity perks that carry over RCL. Have never been on a boat this large or with so many people . ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Connecting Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

We all want to be back on the ship now!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

AlwaysWright1984
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My family and I had a great experience on Anthem of the Seas. Everything went so smoothly. The check in process was a breeze and boarding the ship went incredibly fast. The experience was the same when we departed. I didn’t expect it to be that easy! We had a wonderful stateroom attendant as well as waiters in the main dining area. The food was so wonderful and there are so many options!! One of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great Experience...But...

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

CA40
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had not been cruising for quite some time. Things have changed a lot. Some for the worse, most for the better. Traveled in a solo cabin and despite my hesitation, the accommodation was comfortable and roomy. Over the seven days I enjoyed the entertainment, hospitality and activities aboard ship. The Perfect Day on the private island was also restful and pleasant. I would especially recommend ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

A wonderful ship!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

TTBrad
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 18th cruise on many different lines (Carnival, Celebrity, Cunard, Holland America, NCL and Princess) and we wanted to try a bigger class ship on Royal. We flew from Ottawa, Ontario to Newark airport the day before the cruise and stayed at a nice B&B in Staten Island. Took the ferry back and forth to Manhattan to see the sights which never gets old! Embarkation –This was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Anthem of the Seas left us more with second thoughts.

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

gssan8991
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Our family sailed with this ship two weeks ago, with the expectation that we would be able to sail to Nassau, Bahamas as part of the entire itinerary. Unfortunately, we never made it there due to their claim that the ship had propeller issues that interfered with their original plans. With this said, this review focuses on the amenities that the Anthem of the Seas had to offer, and made us wonder ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Enjoyable Cruise but could have been better

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

als1428
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

To celebrate our 45th Anniversary we chose a cruise to the Caribbean. Having previously sealed on RCLs’ Allure and Oasis we knew this ship, the Anthem, didn’t have all the bells and whistles of those ship, but it fit into our schedule, we booked it. Originally scheduled to stop in Port Canaveral, Nassau and Coco Cay because of engine problems the ship skipped Nassau. As promised RCL, surprisingly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Not the usual Royal Caribbean experience

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

worldwanderer7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had been on this ship two years ago and loved it. This time, not so much. Way too many kids for this time of year. Itinerary got changed twice. Food was generally abysmal. Very little recognition for being a C&A top tier member. Has really changed and not for the better. The bright spot was debarkation; worked very well, everything flowed smoothly and very quickly. A nice change from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Always a Joy!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

loveandcruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We didn't end up where we were supposed to go. but that's OK with me! Allow me to explain: Background Information: This was my 42nd cruise overall, and my 5th time on the Anthem of the Seas. I took this cruise with my husband. The price was right and we had gone to Port Canaveral and Perfect Day at Coco Cay before. However, both ports were changed; Port Canaveral due to engine maintenance ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Oasis of Seas, Average at Best

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

jwoody50
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was looking forward to sailing on Oasis because I haven't sailed on RCI since Anthem in Oct. 2019 and I hate to admit it but it was rather disappointing. Embarkation - Smooth as silk. Walked into terminal, scanned boarding pass , walked onto ship. Whole process took about 5 minutes Cabin - We had a cabin overlooking Central Park on Deck 11 and it was very good. Heard jazz music ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Old Ship, Poor Food, Hit-and-Miss Ports of Call

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

irishflower
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let me start with this: I love cruising. I've been on 15+ cruises, from the Odyssey of the Seas to the Nordic Prince that was retired ages ago, from RCCL to Princess to Celebrity to Norwegian to Holland America, and more. As cruises go, this was one I won't ever do again. This was supposed to be a "Fall Colors" cruise, but we missed the colors by a couple weeks, I think, as most trees were bare ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

