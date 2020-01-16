It was 11 nights, we usually enjoy time on the Ship and it was a good price. When we got off the plane, it was 27 and snowing. The next morning it was still snowing, it cost $65.00 to go 12 miles to the Ship. For the first 4 days, it was cold on the ship, once down in the Caribean, it was Great! On the return trip, we ran back into the cold, and that was when a Nor-Easter hit New York. The ...
We were happy that this was a 12 night cruise returning Christmas eve. The ports were amazing and while we like a smaller ship, they are sailing at 60% capacity and so it didn't feel crowded or uncomfortable even with Covid restrictions.
The entertainment on this ship "we will rock you" and "Jersey Boys" makes up for the larger ship and the service as ever is perfect. Few food choices not great ...
(a) Excellently appointed ship.
(b) Good itinerary. Suggest substituting CoCo Cay for San Juan.
(c) Our balcony cabin assignment change WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE was disturbing. Frequent engine vibrations & high noise level in reassigned cabin. Sleeping Challenge. Reassigned cabin was too far from elevators - for walking challenge cruiser. Allegedly, our selected cabin was reassigned ...
Food: Just an example, I love croissants and I tried all days for 12 days in hope it will get better but couldn't take more than 2 bites. The only ship where it was so bad and I have taken 15+ cruises. Main dining room food is almost tasteless, luckily buffet had more and better choices.
Activities: Northstar, SkyDive and surfing although presented as free but very limited free spots and ...
This was our first ever cruise to celebrate our 25th Anniversary and it was absolutely amazing
We left from New Jersey New York, and as this was our first ever we were a bit nervous but everything is so well organised we felt completely at ease with the embarkation
Everything about the ship was great, brilliant staff who worked so hard and was so friendly
Very clean ship
Food was ...
We enjoyed our cruise very much the ship was beautiful and spotless. The ship had thousands of passengers but we never felt overcrowding even at the pool. We had no complaints about the dining--the food was not restricted--one could eat at different locations and times--all day and all evening. No dressing up unless desired.
We had an inside cabin that was well appointed more spacious an ...
Booked this cruise as love royals attitude to cruising, but was a little disappointed with my experience on this ship, my travel agent found this cruise for us, didn't realise at the time that my favourite nights were no more, i loved formal nights, a time to dress your best along with most other passengers, the dress your best night was not the same as as a lot of passengers seem as bothered ,the ...
The ship common areas are too small for amount of passengers lineups for every thing even if you have reservations ,bars small and noisy can not here performers because of back ground noise seats in theater very low hard on back also Royal Caribbean caters to some of their clients with holding seats for shows and closing off venues for their use only, leaving the mass of great unwashed to fend for ...
Let me begin by saying we had a very good time on our cruise and there were may outstanding and memorable experiences on this cruise. The "problems" I will note in this review are most definitely "First World Problems" and even the world "problem" may be too extreme. And yet, for the price paid ($12,769.30 for two people), I feel there was a justifiable expectation of excellence.
Our previous ...
We took this cruise because we wanted to leave out of the New York area and having sailed on the Anthem several years earlier we would do it again. What a difference in the dining experience. We had the anytime dining and since we reserved the times getting a table went fairly smoothly. The wait staff on the most part was friendly. The food was far below what it had been on prior cruise with ...