Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.0
Very Good
415 reviews

1-10 of 415 Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Never going North to go South again!!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Caprice1409
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

It was 11 nights, we usually enjoy time on the Ship and it was a good price. When we got off the plane, it was 27 and snowing. The next morning it was still snowing, it cost $65.00 to go 12 miles to the Ship. For the first 4 days, it was cold on the ship, once down in the Caribean, it was Great! On the return trip, we ran back into the cold, and that was when a Nor-Easter hit New York. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Easiest on and off ship in Bayonne in 25 years and FABULOUS cruise

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
philbop
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were happy that this was a 12 night cruise returning Christmas eve. The ports were amazing and while we like a smaller ship, they are sailing at 60% capacity and so it didn't feel crowded or uncomfortable even with Covid restrictions. The entertainment on this ship "we will rock you" and "Jersey Boys" makes up for the larger ship and the service as ever is perfect. Few food choices not great ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Continuing Cruise Experience decline on Anthem OTS

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
N&amp;UCruisers
10+ Cruises

(a) Excellently appointed ship. (b) Good itinerary. Suggest substituting CoCo Cay for San Juan. (c) Our balcony cabin assignment change WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE was disturbing. Frequent engine vibrations & high noise level in reassigned cabin. Sleeping Challenge. Reassigned cabin was too far from elevators - for walking challenge cruiser. Allegedly, our selected cabin was reassigned ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Poor Quality food and rip-off activities

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
SamCrit
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Food: Just an example, I love croissants and I tried all days for 12 days in hope it will get better but couldn't take more than 2 bites. The only ship where it was so bad and I have taken 15+ cruises. Main dining room food is almost tasteless, luckily buffet had more and better choices. Activities: Northstar, SkyDive and surfing although presented as free but very limited free spots and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

25th anniversary

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Carol007
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first ever cruise to celebrate our 25th Anniversary and it was absolutely amazing We left from New Jersey New York, and as this was our first ever we were a bit nervous but everything is so well organised we felt completely at ease with the embarkation Everything about the ship was great, brilliant staff who worked so hard and was so friendly Very clean ship Food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Convenient sailing departure port and we desired days at sea

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
wilmamodzel
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We enjoyed our cruise very much the ship was beautiful and spotless. The ship had thousands of passengers but we never felt overcrowding even at the pool. We had no complaints about the dining--the food was not restricted--one could eat at different locations and times--all day and all evening. No dressing up unless desired. We had an inside cabin that was well appointed more spacious an ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Good and bad

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Lindavid
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise as love royals attitude to cruising, but was a little disappointed with my experience on this ship, my travel agent found this cruise for us, didn't realise at the time that my favourite nights were no more, i loved formal nights, a time to dress your best along with most other passengers, the dress your best night was not the same as as a lot of passengers seem as bothered ,the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

VERY OVERRATED SHIP

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
rrlewis1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship common areas are too small for amount of passengers lineups for every thing even if you have reservations ,bars small and noisy can not here performers because of back ground noise seats in theater very low hard on back also Royal Caribbean caters to some of their clients with holding seats for shows and closing off venues for their use only, leaving the mass of great unwashed to fend for ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Star Class on Anthem of the Seas - A Mixed Bag and a Lot of Vibration!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Meshf
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Let me begin by saying we had a very good time on our cruise and there were may outstanding and memorable experiences on this cruise. The "problems" I will note in this review are most definitely "First World Problems" and even the world "problem" may be too extreme. And yet, for the price paid ($12,769.30 for two people), I feel there was a justifiable expectation of excellence. Our previous ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Loft Suite with Balcony

What happened to the food?

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
charles394
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took this cruise because we wanted to leave out of the New York area and having sailed on the Anthem several years earlier we would do it again. What a difference in the dining experience. We had the anytime dining and since we reserved the times getting a table went fairly smoothly. The wait staff on the most part was friendly. The food was far below what it had been on prior cruise with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

