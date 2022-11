Review for Adventure of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

This is the longest cruise my wife and I have done, and we weren't disappointed. Yes, Adventure is an older ship and needs a refurb, but this itinerary and the ship's staff made this a vacation of a lifetime. We've been cruising since 2003 on Royal, Princess, and Celebrity, but Cartagena, Colon, and Puerto Limon were all first-time ports for us. We booked a city tour of Cartagena through Royal ...