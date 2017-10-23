It was horrible and a total waste of money.
I would honestly say 50% of the cruise passengers were sick with RSV,Covid and other ailments. Not one mention from Norwegian what to do if you were sick and they made no precautions to keep us healthy. The only antibacterial hand dispensers were at the restaurants and auditorium,nothing at the elevators. I seen an employee in the buffet putting salad ...
This is the longest cruise my wife and I have done, and we weren't disappointed. Yes, Adventure is an older ship and needs a refurb, but this itinerary and the ship's staff made this a vacation of a lifetime. We've been cruising since 2003 on Royal, Princess, and Celebrity, but Cartagena, Colon, and Puerto Limon were all first-time ports for us.
We booked a city tour of Cartagena through Royal ...
This was our first cruise. Very disappointing. The ship either needs to be refurbished or cut up for scrap! Very poor maintenance. Rust everywhere. Windows dirty. Railing dried out, splintered. Window trim rotted. They were always working on one elevator. Windjammer restaurant a zoo! Limited seating. Went to the dining room. It had better food and great service. Ship store limited ...
We wanted this itinerary for its stops in South and Central America and that was the right thing for us to do, as we've
been to the Caribbean so many time. Roatan was a highlight as was Costa Rica, but the Panama Canal is a LONG and mostly boring way to get to the Pacific Ocean. We did by Excursion and glad we did, once you have gone on a canal cruise in Europe, it's the same experience and not ...
Love the Vision class and this ship did not change our opinion.
Size is perfect for what we prefer in a ship.
We did find some of the staff to be disconnected, mainly in the Diamond Lounge, R Bar and Windjammer.
Very short staffed in Diamond lounge; the few waiters would totally avoind the back side of Some Enchanted Evening Lounge, with the exception of Laura who ran rings around the ...
Enjoyed the ship. Easy to navigate, not too large. About 1,900 passengers. Entertainment was very good. Cruise director Steve and his assistant Talita were excellent! Staff was very courteous. Captain was about the ship a lot and kept guests informed on PA system of what was happening with weather, delays, announcements and so forth. Interacted with guests, performed at a couple of shows and ...
We really enjoyed our first repositioning. The only downside was disembarkation--we did not want to leave. Shout out to the Park West team: Daniel, Christina, Dimitri, Kathy and Anri. We really enjoyed getting to know you and Daniel's seminars on art were very informative and well done. We also enjoyed breakfast every morning in the MDR. We had great service, food and conversation with the ...
Excellent Itinerary, 14 Days, Reasonable Pricing- Left Out Of Bayonne, NJ
Main d/r food was terrible. Many chose to eat in buffet rest. For dinner. Wonderful ports. great weather..even after recent renovation, bathroon shower still had cutain(shower very small-average sized adult(i,m not!) would not fit easily=best captain on the planet!
Deck 7 balcony very nice-large balcony-show very ...
I chose this cruise for the itinerary and that it ended in Galveston, close to home. The food was vey good, nice variety. The service was especially nice. The ship is older but it has been maintained very well. Because the ship is smaller than the newer ones, it has less activities but it was fine for us. There is of course a casino, bingo, contests, etc. There was pleanty for someone to do. We ...
The Centrum was not a good place to have the Halloween Party. You would have to get there a hour early to get a seat. And not much seating for the crowd they had. The Centrum deck 4. You had to go to deck 5, 6, 7, 8 and lean on the glass railing to look over to see anything.
This is where the flag ceremony was of the different nations. Same thing. Had to go to upper deck and stand and lean ...