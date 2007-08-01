Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Wonderful!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
snaefell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Planned as a relaxing cruise as I continued to recover from knee surgery this really hit the spot. Only our second RCI cruise,our only previous RCI experience had been from China to Singapore on Quantum Of The Seas in October 2019 in a JS,loved the ship but had serious issues in the MDR which saw us eating in the Windjammer from the 3rd night. Our taxi was early to take us to the ship,our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

My terribly romantic images of cruising vs. the cruise business

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
soulGrafitti
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This is a brand new, very sophisticated ship. Some things work really well and some don't. Unsurprisingly the most impressive bright spots I recall involve crew members doing a particularly good job. The technology never really shined and it never felt like it was making my life better (I am a tech guy from Silicon Valley, btw) but was acutely tuned to making more money for RC. Bright spots: ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Nice ship, but not our favourite

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Isermaenner
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are from Germany and this was our 17th cruise, most on Royal Caribbean ships a few on Celebrity. So we are Diamond Club members. We travelled together with some friends (they are Diamond Plus) We had balcony cabins on deck 7 Midship. Our intension was to visit New York and explore the new “Smartship” on a relaxing Transatlantic Cruise. Embarkation was easy! Probably the fastest process ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Crossing the Atlantic

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Msfast
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I am a Diamond cruiser on Royal and I was so looking forward to this trip and experiencing this ship. It was obvious to me that the new focus of RCL is how to save money at the expense of comfort and satisfaction of the customer. There have been some changes since my last cruise on RCL, and I can't say that I feel they are for my betterment. These changes include: 1. The checking in process ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

don't believe bad review,it is amazing cruise!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
bellamed
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We went on transatlantic cruise from NJ to Barcelona and it was perfect. It was my 31st cruise, 9th on RCl. Don’t believe bad reviews, it is amazing ship. If you are looking for traditional dining, you will be disappointed, but you are adventurous and willing to try different restaurants, you will love it. The variety of choices for dinner is excellent. In 11 days we did not have a bad meal, no ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Ocean View Stateroom

Enjoyed it all.

Review for a Spain Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Hampsteadman
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship was exciting and had so many activities that we could not do them all. The service was excellent in all areas and the dining options were enjoyable . We never felt overwhelmed by too many people , including the embarkation, which went smoothly and quickly. The shows wee great and the lounge acts were varied and entertaining, particularly Joe Hollywood in the Schooner Bar. From ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Not my favorite RCL ship

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Triton2899
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It's a nice ship....but not my favorite. A few things that bug me..... The Fitness Center has no locker room, no sauna, no steam room. Instead you need to go to the Spa and purchase a "spa package". Unfortunately, the "Spa Package" is very limited and is sold out for my TransAtlantic Cruise. Since the weather is cold, we've spent a lot of time inside our cabin reading and watching TV. The TV ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Quantum of the Seas - several wows

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Waterway
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Hubby and I have been on 17 cruises with Crystal, Oceania, Azamara, Celebrity, Princess, Holland America, Norwegian, and now Royal Caribbean. So - the bar for my review will be set high. 1. Entertainment - absolutely phenomenal shows - Mama Mia, Sonic Odyssey, Starwater - best shows of any cruise I've ever been on 2. Cabin - I give this an A-. It was spacious enough, good enough bath with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Traveling in the Royal Suite Aboard the Azamara Journey!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
cruzinbuds
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We booked the new Azamara Journey as soon as the announcement was made that Celebrity had acquired one of the "R" ships and was going to invest in a new "Upscale" line. We had just come off the Tahitian Princess where we were pampered to no end in their Owners Suite and were sure that the new Celebrity product was going beat the Princess "re-do" hands down. And of course they did in many ways. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2007

Cabin Type: Club Ocean Suite

Explorer of the Seas - Eastern Mediterranean

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Explorer of the Seas

User Avatar
sanjt
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife, two teenaged daughters and I took a 9 day Eastern Caribbean cruise on the Explorer of Seas in August 2007 from Cape Liberty/Bayonne. We drove to the port and found the parking and check-in quite easy. It was our first cruise in 8 years and it was a toss-up between an all-inclusive holiday and a cruise. We particularly liked the option of being able to drive to the embarkation port. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2007

Traveled with children

