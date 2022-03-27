First the bad: to go to Bermuda we needed a travel authorization. Bermuda had the wrong date for our cruise and I had to call into Celebrity and get it corrected. Next, Bermuda was supposed to be our third port but apparently no one at Celebrity read that if Bermuda isn't your first port, you need to be re-tested for COVID. So I personally had to inform them and they changed the order of the ports ...
For our first cruise post-Covid, my wife Marie and I chose to try out Celebrity on a reasonably simple itinerary to Bermuda and Charleston, SC. It was also our first attempt at a cruise after Marie had back surgery, which unfortunately has left her with some significant mobility issues; she now needs to use a 3-wheel scooter to get around on ship or on shore -- being able to walk only a few ...
My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots.
Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...
We chose to take this cruise because it left from New Jersey (a port we could drive to) and visited Coco Cay. Embarkation was simple as long as you arrived at your allotted time and NOT EARLY. Otherwise you had to wait in line. We got right in and quickly through the boarding process. The expedite children under 12 so that made it even easier for us.
Anthem is a great cool weather ship. ...
This was my first post-COVID cruise. Please be warned that masks are not required for those that are fully vaccinated, however, I wore my mask by choice. Masks are optional at Royal Caribbean private islands.
The worst was Embarkation at Bayonne. While I understand the process was due to COVID, we had to wait 2 hours in the freezing cold, which we weren't warned about. No refreshments were ...
We cruised in the past with royal carribbean, it was our first cruise experience and we enjoyed that one about 4 years ago!!! And yes high expectations for this recent one we had, last 2 years we had really sad an heavy life moments and we finally was making a trip to relax and enjoy at the same time celebrating our anniversary.. 1st. Beware of credit cards you use in the ship, make sure you ...
I am a 66 year old man with over a dozen cruises under my belt. This was my 4th on RCCL to go with 9 on other companies, mostly Carnival.
Although this review will be mostly critical, let me say I am not dissatisfied enough to avoid RCCL in the future, I look at the problems that I will detail as aberrations, and not the usual way that RCCL conducts business. Even with the issues I still had a ...
To be clear, I'm a Royal Caribbean loyalist. I have been on 6 different ships for a total of 7 different Royal Caribbean cruises over the past 15 years. I'd been on the Anthem of the Seas previously over the holidays at the end of 2019. I had moderate expectations as the world emerges from COVID, and I understand that industries are struggling to get back to normal. All that said, I am so ...
This was my second time on Royal and first with whole family. We were able to afford it because it was out of Bayonne, NJ so no airfare.
Embarkation - great - this port was easy to get into - drove right up, dropped off bags, drove maybe 100 yards to secure parking deck that I think is only for those cruising. Was able to walk right to check in early than the planned time.
Cabin - had a ...
We picked this cruise based on the strength of the shows, specifically the Queen themed, "We Will Rock You". Our departure date was on 3/27/2022. Once on board, we slowly discovered that there would be no shows. The first day we were told the app was down and that was why we could not book any shows. The next day, they finally told us that "We Will Rock You" had been canceled. It eventually ...