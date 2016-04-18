Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots. Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...