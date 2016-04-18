Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to France Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
181 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 181 Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to France Cruise Reviews

Wonderful!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
snaefell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Planned as a relaxing cruise as I continued to recover from knee surgery this really hit the spot. Only our second RCI cruise,our only previous RCI experience had been from China to Singapore on Quantum Of The Seas in October 2019 in a JS,loved the ship but had serious issues in the MDR which saw us eating in the Windjammer from the 3rd night. Our taxi was early to take us to the ship,our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Crossing the Pond in Style

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
viapanam
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I took Anthem of the Seas on a repositioning cruise from New York to Southampton on May1, 2023. A repositioning cruise is a bit different from a standard Caribbean cruise, as there are many more sea days. My cruise had seven - which is admittedly a long time to go without seeing land. Repositioning cruises have a cult following, with many repeat cruisers who do nothing but take the cruise - and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

First Transatlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
pennguin
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots. Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Poor handling of Covid and excursions marred this cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
cruiserdotcom
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

I wanted to experience this transatlantic cruise to honor grandparents who braved this experience years ago. This ship, however, was so stable that at times it did not seem to be moving--fantastic weather. The cabin (deck 8 balcony) was excellent. The shower and bathroom area was quite well organized, without the clinging curtain in the ships of old. Elevators were a dream--fast, responsive, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Last minute booking for this TA and it was fabulous!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
Markanddonna
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Last Minute Cruise to England on the Anthem OTS, May 2022 We had been shuffling our feet about any big trips for the spring of 2022, mostly because of COVID uncertainty and a poor experience on a short cruise impacted by woefully inadequate staffing and supplies with MSC in March. We were the “surge” (3,300 passengers) after months of less than 1,000 passengers. However, when we saw that RCL ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

I never wanted it to end!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
loveandcruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I want to start this review by saying that I walked off the ship sobbing. I had such a great time and made so many wonderful people, I did not want it to end. Background Information: This was my 40th cruise, and I have have been on approximately 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises. I traveled with my husband and two daughters who are in their 20s. My husband and I live on Long Island and my ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazed By the Anthem of the Seas

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
caligirlnyc
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Please note: I got a really good deal on this cruise. I didn't know what to expect after all the negative reviews, probably from those who went during the storm, or norovirus outbreak. However, my cruise, and the ship surpassed my expectations. I live nearby, so I didn't explore the area. It's only a 30-45 minute drive from my home. Probably less if the Bayonne Bridge was open! Embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

The Good The Better The Best

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
nianticcruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed Anthem of the Seas April 18 to April 30. We chose this ship and cruise because of its departure port and because it is a new ship. we booked the cruise more than a year in advance. We liked the idea that we could get ground transportation from home and be on the ship the same day. saved money on airfare and hotels pre and post cruise. Embarkation: We arrived at the port at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Sailing Anthem of the Seas from Cape Liberty NJ

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
bobandterri
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Since we live within a half-hour of Cape Liberty, Bayonne, my husband and I booked Anthem of the Seas with friends before she started her voyages. Even though this ship had several unfortunate incidents, our voyage went without any problems. Check -in in Bayonne was really quick and wonderful. The food was not disappointing. We alternated between four dining rooms. Entertainment on this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
vickierd12
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It was a family cruise. This was my 10th cruise. The first time I cruised was on Adventure of the Seas. It was fantastic. You could tell the food was fresh and cooked daily. Unfortunately, I cannot say that for the Anthem of the Seas. First, my room was great. Great attendant and plenty of room in the shower. During this cruise, I noticed things were different. The food was not good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to France
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to France Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to France Quantum of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to France Anthem of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.