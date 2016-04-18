Planned as a relaxing cruise as I continued to recover from knee surgery this really hit the spot.
Only our second RCI cruise,our only previous RCI experience had been from China to Singapore on Quantum Of The Seas in October 2019 in a JS,loved the ship but had serious issues in the MDR which saw us eating in the Windjammer from the 3rd night.
Our taxi was early to take us to the ship,our ...
I took Anthem of the Seas on a repositioning cruise from New York to Southampton on May1, 2023. A repositioning cruise is a bit different from a standard Caribbean cruise, as there are many more sea days. My cruise had seven - which is admittedly a long time to go without seeing land. Repositioning cruises have a cult following, with many repeat cruisers who do nothing but take the cruise - and ...
My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots.
Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...
I wanted to experience this transatlantic cruise to honor grandparents who braved this experience years ago. This ship, however, was so stable that at times it did not seem to be moving--fantastic weather.
The cabin (deck 8 balcony) was excellent. The shower and bathroom area was quite well organized, without the clinging curtain in the ships of old. Elevators were a dream--fast, responsive, ...
Last Minute Cruise to England on the Anthem OTS, May 2022
We had been shuffling our feet about any big trips for the spring of 2022, mostly because of COVID uncertainty and a poor experience on a short cruise impacted by woefully inadequate staffing and supplies with MSC in March. We were the “surge” (3,300 passengers) after months of less than 1,000 passengers.
However, when we saw that RCL ...
I want to start this review by saying that I walked off the ship sobbing. I had such a great time and made so many wonderful people, I did not want it to end.
Background Information:
This was my 40th cruise, and I have have been on approximately 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises. I traveled with my husband and two daughters who are in their 20s. My husband and I live on Long Island and my ...
Please note: I got a really good deal on this cruise. I didn't know what to expect after all the negative reviews, probably from those who went during the storm, or norovirus outbreak. However, my cruise, and the ship surpassed my expectations.
I live nearby, so I didn't explore the area. It's only a 30-45 minute drive from my home. Probably less if the Bayonne Bridge was open!
Embarkation ...
We sailed Anthem of the Seas April 18 to April 30.
We chose this ship and cruise because of its departure port and because it is a new ship. we booked the cruise more than a year in advance.
We liked the idea that we could get ground transportation from home and be on the ship the same day. saved money on airfare and hotels pre and post cruise.
Embarkation: We arrived at the port at ...
Since we live within a half-hour of Cape Liberty, Bayonne, my husband and I booked Anthem of the Seas with friends before she started her voyages. Even though this ship had several unfortunate incidents, our voyage went without any problems. Check -in in Bayonne was really quick and wonderful. The food was not disappointing. We alternated between four dining rooms.
Entertainment on this ...
It was a family cruise. This was my 10th cruise. The first time I cruised was on Adventure of the Seas. It was fantastic. You could tell the food was fresh and cooked daily. Unfortunately, I cannot say that for the Anthem of the Seas. First, my room was great. Great attendant and plenty of room in the shower. During this cruise, I noticed things were different. The food was not good. ...