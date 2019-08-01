We enjoy sailing from Bayonne New Jersey in the summer- our annual Summer cruise. This cruise was 9 nights so we had bonus days. The terminal now is much more crowded as it used to accommodate smaller ships. When we enter the terminal area, we dropped off our luggage, then proceeded to an outdoor parking lot as the main indoor lot was full. Since we were in a suite, we had an early boarding ...
Wanted a last-minute getaway where we could drive to the port.
The ship was not very crowded due to COVID. This was a significant plus since it meant we could get a lounger by the pool. Easy to get into shows, easy and quickly to get on and off the ship at ports, etc. If the ship was at full capacity, I am pretty sure the ratings would have dropped.
Loved almost all the shows. Usually, ...
This ship was nice! The destinations were great and the staff was amazing! The food was great, my only complaint about food is the Buffet closes at 8:30pm and Johnny Rockets is NOT complimentary. There is a lot to do on this ship, 3 pools total, a skydive experience, surf experience, and bumper cars in which you are only allowed to ride once. There is also a rock climb wall and the “North ...
We had an amazing time on the Anthem! My husband and I (mid-late-30's), our three daughters (13-11-6), and my parents traveled in three staterooms (two balconies and one interior virtual balcony for the older two children). The activities offered on the ship and ports on this sailing truly made for a perfect cruise vacation!
Embarkation in Bayonne was quick and simple. We drove in from the ...
We have sailed on Carnival several times, but were ready to take a chance on a ship that left out of New Jersey where we live. The fact that we did not have to book flights and hotels was awesome. We were a group of 49 family and friends. Embarkation was very smooth. We were on the ship in less than half an hour even given the fact that I neglected to print my son's boarding pass. We arrived at ...
Cabin #10134 - deck 10 balcony room (just for reference). This is our 3rd trip on Anthem in 7 years.
The good on the ship: Waiter in the English Pub was AWESOME! Big happy personality. Nearly all of the staff was very good aboard Anthem. Entertainment (with the exclusion of Spectra) was great. We Will Rock You is a must see. Most of the staff in the shops were very helpful and polite. ...
A group of 21 family members ranging in ages from 7-69 just got back from a 9 night cruise on the Anthem of the Seas. While the trip was an overall success, we had issues on board throughout the trip.
Our group had balcony rooms, most were connecting, and an inside room across the hall from my room. Next to them were two rooms comprised of college aged boys that were loud, ran through the ...
We booked a guarantee balcony only a few months before sailing and were very pleased with the cabin we were assigned, under a quiet part of Windjammer buffet. This was my first time on a Quantum class ship and wondered how it would compare to my favorite Oasis class ships. Here is what I found: Some things I really loved, and a few things I really missed. Typically I spend 90% of my at sea ...
My husband and I loved our Anthem of the Seas cruise that we took for our honeymoon! I had cruised previously but this was my husband's first time on a cruise ship. We stayed in a balcony cabin on the 8th floor in room 81030 - I prefer to be closer to the mid-front of the ship and this cabin was perfect. Our room steward Idewa was fantastic! Cruising out of Cape Liberty was a huge highlight! Be ...
We chose the cruise as we stayed in New York for a few days and were drawn to the itinerary and wanted sail out of New York. The cruise port (once you get there) was good, embarkation was easy and quick, disembarkation was good apart from RC managed to drop and split one of our suitcases, not sure how but they did.
The layout of the ship wasn't as good as some we've been on, we missed the Royal ...