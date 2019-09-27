  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
611 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 611 Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Too Many People-Too little staff

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Cruise a holic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We decided to go on this cruise because on son and his family were going. It was a short 5 night cruise out of Bayonne NJ. When we entered the parking lot- it was mobbed- other cruise ships using it- we had to go to a distant outdoor lot. A walk from the terminal. They did have a shuttle bus if you wanted to wait for it. We entered the very mobbed terminal and check-in was smooth and easy. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

Good trip!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
skyrock
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I read many reviews before this trip. There are couple things I didn't know until I got in the ship. - the ship only provides hair shampoo & conditioner & body soap in the same bottle, and one bar soap. There is no hand lotion. Since we washed hands many times a day so really need to have hand lotion. - the bed in my cabin wasn't good. My husband and I got back ache when waking up in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

OVERALL DISAPPOINTED

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
sfd 523
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and i sailed on the anthem for the second time on a cruise to new england and canada. We were both disappointed this time with most everything on the ship especially the food. The food quality in both the specialty restaurants and the dining room were less than average. We ate in chops 3 times and once in jamies and were for the most part disappointed. We had a balcony room in what i ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Overall an outstanding ship and experience!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
smcroft
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I recently returned from a great cruise on Anthem. This was our 1st time on this ship and doing this itinerary. We flew from Houston to Newark and the pier was a 15-20 minute Uber ride from the airport. No problems getting uber at the EWR. Security and check in at Cape Liberty was extremely smooth and rapid. We were on the ship in 10-15 minutes!Our departure from NYC was delayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

New England October 10, 2019

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
hockeyfan806
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was great. It is a beautiful ship but starting to show wear and tear. All the public area sitting areas are in need of upgrades. This turned out to be one of my favorite ships. To start, we had to wait 12 hours before leaving Bayonne, due to the weather. The next day when we did leave, we were pretty much in a Nor'easter. One family member had a 3rd deck window cabin and the waves ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Very good cruise but needs some tweeks

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
jwoody50
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Getting on the ship in Bayonne was a breeze, this was my 7th cruise and by far the easiest and quickest check in. Average age on this cruise had to be in the 70's but that was expected considering the destination and the time of year. The shows and other entertainment was excellent, We Will Rock You was the best, if you like Queen you will really enjoy it. Spectres Cabaret was OK it had its ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

All good

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
wshallcross
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just back from a 14 day cruise. I have sailed with Celebrity before so I knew what to expect. Stateroom attendant great. Blu restaurant service outstanding. Tuscany restaurant very good n- food and service. Skip Sushi on 5. Eat at Qsine at least once for experience. Buffet very good all-around. Entertainment mostly home runs; a couple of grand slams. Great cruise director. Most accessible ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Fine in the Fall

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Dulw1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew from Heathrow into New York a day early and booked a limo online with Dial 7 to take us from our hotel to Port Liberty at Bayonne – the transfer was good, can’t say the same for Port Liberty where there were serious traffic delays to actually get to the terminal, even at 11.30 in the morning. Celebrity have a separate ‘meet and greet’ for suite guests and, after a very short wait, we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Lovely cruise despite a number of niggles and bad weather

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
tommy921
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our sixth cruise with Celebrity but the first time on a Millennium class of ship. All our previous five cruises have been on the Solstice class. For embarkation the drive into Bayonne, NJ is not exactly the most inviting of cruise terminal arrivals. We also had issues coming from our Manhattan hotel and not realising the majority of NYC yellow cabs would not cross the Hudson to go to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Worst cruise ship ever

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
coll46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a dreadful ship. Money money - wanted all the way. Popcorn for the show was $2 Mattress was terrible not one good night's sleep - told the mattress would be replaced at the end of October. Nothing to do for 65+ on the ship but play trivia. Except for 2 good headliner shows the entertainment was BAD. Food terrible the whole cruise. Good service in my time dining - this did ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Freedom of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Freedom of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Vision of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Anthem of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty) to Canada & New England Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.