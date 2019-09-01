First the bad: to go to Bermuda we needed a travel authorization. Bermuda had the wrong date for our cruise and I had to call into Celebrity and get it corrected. Next, Bermuda was supposed to be our third port but apparently no one at Celebrity read that if Bermuda isn't your first port, you need to be re-tested for COVID. So I personally had to inform them and they changed the order of the ports ...
For our first cruise post-Covid, my wife Marie and I chose to try out Celebrity on a reasonably simple itinerary to Bermuda and Charleston, SC. It was also our first attempt at a cruise after Marie had back surgery, which unfortunately has left her with some significant mobility issues; she now needs to use a 3-wheel scooter to get around on ship or on shore -- being able to walk only a few ...
the ship is fantastic, the crew is wonderful and helpful. BUT:
Even though my last cruise with them in Feb. I gave some very cheap fixes for my complaints that they could very easily fix.- they ignored me. What ? -- solos know nobody, true some solos may want to isolate themselves, just like couples and families may. BUT many solos would like to meet other solos. Especially to hang with or eat ...
Picked the Anthem to experience a big ship and visit Bermuda which I had not seen in 30 years. The Pros: Cabin 3652 was larger than expected. Quiet too! The crowd was not a problem. Service was spectacular everywhere. The Cons: Food was just ok. Seems like everything was overcooked. We only ate at the main dining room once. There were two tables behind us that were part of a group. They constantly ...
First of all, let me start off by saying Bermuda was fantastic!! Loved every minute of it. We've always enjoyed RC and we love Bermuda so this seemed like a no-brainer. We arrived on the ship and were happily let on at 10:30 AM. We toured the ship a bit. It was very big and pretty but we were not fond of the narrow halls and Royal Esplanade in general. Seemed quite confined. The stores are ...
Embarkation--checkin was expedient--there was rather long wait to get the group on the ship. I pre-purchase the unlimited beverage with zoom package and unlimited dining. Started the day with lunch at Jamie;s Italian, server Rim was excellent. Meat plate was great. Checked into stateroom 9670 - I did receive a Royal upgrade from a Ocean Balcony on the 11th floor to a spacious balcony on the 9th ...
Lets start with the false advertising...We booked this boat because of how amazing this boat looks on the RC website. Too bad it’s all fake! There’s NO H2O water park, there’s only half the restaurants they claim, no outdoor sports courts, no self leveling pool tables, no children’s playgrounds as displayed, only a couple of the shows they claim...it’s basically like they took all the best ...
We went on this cruise to go to Bermuda.
To start our cabin was 9692 right across from the service elevators. There was noise and the cleaning cart outside our door everyday! We booked our room through RC and was told by the travel agent was a great room! We tried to change rooms but were told they were sold out.
The food was not good! So disappointed in the windjammer for breakfast. We ...
Day of Cruise
Philly to Port Liberty
Left home at about 7:45 AM and headed up the NJ turnpike to I-95 N towards NY. Following the car's GPS, got off at the Bayonne exit. After a short drive with just a few turns, arrived at the terminal at around 10 AM. After dropping off our one large bag, parked inside the main parking garage right next to the terminal. It was just a very short walk to ...
We chose this ship because of the three day port stop in Bermuda. As an added bonus and due to Hurricane Dorian, we got an extra half day. Embarkation was the smoothest I have ever seen on any ship except Crystal. When our room was ready, the luggage was already waiting for us in the hallway. Well done. I really liked the ship and the public spaces. It never felt crowded, even at the buffet ...