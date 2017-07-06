The cruise overall was wonderful. The food, booze, staff and service are the best! We didn’t go to the entertainment very often but heard that the shows were good. We did go to see Terry Bishop who I totally enjoyed. He is a fabulous storyteller and a wonderful musician!!
I’m really writing this review for others that might want to book cabin 948. I have to say the cabin is extremely noisey at ...
My first impressions began with late lunch on embarkation day in Kings Court. Dodging employees with food carts, they didn’t give way for guests - to the point of being dangerous. Good food selections available, although meat over cooked to toughness.
First day party impressive poolside and music was excellent as we watched NYC fade away.
Our eight-person seating companions at dinner each ...
We were on QM2 for the 21-day roundtrip cruise from NYC to Norway. This was our first voyage back on QM2 since the refit. She received a very nice face-lift along with improvements in food and cabins. (A few quibbles will be noted)
Top 5 things both husband & I liked:
Food across the venues was very good to fantastic.
Party band (Purple Haze) played fun mix of funky Motown, disco and ...
I choose a transatlantic cruise onboard the magnificent QM2 which departed New York in mid June. I was looking for a complete break after a particularly hectic period and couldn’t have imagined how thoroughly revitalising the experience would end up being.
I travelled solo and was amazed at the sheer quantity and variety of things to do - along with the choice to do as much or as little as you ...
We had meetings in Belfast, and wanted to experience the QM2, as we had the privilege of being aboard the final voyage of the QE2, from Southampton to Dubai, and love Cunard.
So, with our son and daughter-in-law, all in Queen's Grill really spacious cabins, enjoyed the Cunard service.!!!
The crossing was utterly smooth. The food was unbeatable. The service was over the top. The lectures were ...
I have been on several "expedition" cruises which involved small ships and zodiac landings for hikes, etc. I had always wanted to do a grand Atlantic crossing on an ocean liner, and this was it! The cabin and on-board service staff (especially cabin steward and Britannia restaurant waiters) were outstanding, and the overall experience was quite enjoyable. My cabin was immaculate and very quiet ...
This was our first time the QM2. Ae were excited about the opportunity but a little restrained based on the reviews from other travelers, particularly as it related to the food.
We traveled with another couple and I would say we had high expectations regarding the food and service. We also brought on board four bottles of wine from our cellar that included a 1959 Chateau Latour.
Let me ...
Over the years I have done many cruises on many cruise lines and have enjoyed visiting so many places.Now at this time of our life, my husband and I just want a cruise that does not stop anywhere and is totally relaxing.The Queen Mary2 is just that.
A few years ago we did the Southampton to New York, and now we have just done the reverse in the refurbished Queen.Every minute we spent on board ...
We have been on 4 previous Transatlantic voyages and as we suddenly found we had a week available we made a late booking with Cunard. Cabin selection was limited and we ended up with a midships deck 8, obstructed balcony that was fine for a Transatlantic crossing. Cunard could only offer us BA London to New York (our least favourite airline) so we opted to do our own flights. Travelled with ...
II found it wonderful to be at sea, even though we had dense fog for 4-5 of the 7 days.
Properly planned, it's a wonderful way to do nothing, or stay busy for a week. Unfortunately, the only other cruise we've taken was on Crystal. Cunard's QM2 suffers greatly by comparison. It's a nice experience and I would do it again, although my wife found the crowded conditions to be a turn off. If ...