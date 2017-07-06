Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

Over the years I have done many cruises on many cruise lines and have enjoyed visiting so many places.Now at this time of our life, my husband and I just want a cruise that does not stop anywhere and is totally relaxing.The Queen Mary2 is just that. A few years ago we did the Southampton to New York, and now we have just done the reverse in the refurbished Queen.Every minute we spent on board ...