New Orleans to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
26 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 26 New Orleans to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Disney is taking really good care of the Wonder

Review for Disney Wonder to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
yowfflyer
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The Disney Wonder is the last ship I sailed pre-pandemic in January 2020. Although the ship looked in decent shape then, DCL had the Wonder spend some time at a drydock during the pandemic and the room and common areas felt "refreshed" although nothing significant had changed. This near 25-year old ship, on the outside, looks better than some of the 5 years old ship from a major ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Panama Canal Disappointment on Carnival Glory

Review for Carnival Glory to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
tiemell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are frequent cruisers with over twenty five trips in as many years. This was typical of the passengers on this trip - retired people. Many of the passengers take multiple cruises per year, often back-to-back on the same ship. Only a couple of children on this trip. A lot of scooters and walkers on the ship, but fewer than on a Princess cruise. A lot of brand loyal Carnival people talked ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Good cruise need some work

Review for Carnival Glory to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
philflow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The 14 day journey cruise on the Glory was overall memorable. Embarkation was great as soon as we got to the port and went thru security we were on the ship. We had some great stops, Montego Bay Jamaica, Aruba, Cartagena Columbia, Puerto Limon Costa Rica, the Panama canal and cozumel. the crew was great. Depending on where your room was on the ship there was a constant movement of the ship. I ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Good cruise

Review for Carnival Glory to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Nini 8
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to see the Panama Canal Cruise was good. Had a few hiccups with getting off the ship. We arrived late in one port , and rather than let passengers off by excursion time, they let everybody off at once. People got on the busses for the incorrect excursion time and had to be asked to get off so the correct people could get on. Could have been avoided with a little planning. Food ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jadebroad
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise offered was back to back through Panama Canal and on to Alaska. Two ports were cancelled (were not told why) so assume that is why we arrived in LA at 12 midnight and could not get off ship until the following morning after 7 am - as ship was leaving at 2 pm in afternoon - there was no time to travel into the city and return in time to board ship. The customs took so long that we finally ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

First Panama Cruise

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Old Dog
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Always wanted to do a cruise through the Panama Canal, from gulf side to Pacific ocean. Lots of ports for excursions. Was a great experience. Spent couple days in New Orleans before boarding ship for cruise. Also spent a couple of days in Seattle before flying home. Checked off three items on our bucket list with this cruise. Over three hundred passengers from Australia. Several ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

Amazing re-positioning cruise from New Orleans to Seattle via Panama Canal

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
BC1229
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because of the multiple ports offered many of which I had not visited. The Norwegian Pearl is a beautiful well maintained ship which is staffed by the most amazing crew ever. I have cruised multiple times and have enjoyed most all of the staff on all my cruises, but the Pearl's staff seemed to genuinely enjoy their work and their coworkers. They were all friendly and ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not the cruise of my dreams.

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
mowenalexander
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My life goal is to visit at least half of the countries of the world (98). When I saw this cruise advertised, it had four countries in Central American that I had never been to, Honduras, Belize, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Early in 2018 (I booked in August), prior to sailing we were told that Honduras was taken off the itinerary, then a few weeks later they decided to bypass Guatemala. In its ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Cruise of a lifetime!

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Janners77
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Prior to our cruise we spent 4 days in New Orleans. Very fun city. Restaurants we would recommend are: The Joint (BBQ) Katies (one of the best meals I have ever had) and the Cafe Cakery for breakfast. We chose the cruise based on the itinerary through the Panama Canal. We enjoyed Belize and the private island. We were looking forward to Costa Rica and Guatemala that were also on the ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Thoroughly Enjoyable Long Repositioning Cruise

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
JC Cruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A Panama Canal crossing has long been a bucket list, and the opportunity to see so many other countries was also an attraction. Unfortunately, NCL dropped Honduras and Guatemala from the ports of call, substituting another port for Honduras and gaining another sea day instead of Guatemala. We never did get a clear answer regarding why Guatemela was dropped, and the email communications from NCL ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

